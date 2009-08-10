new build, new graphics card - no video, no beep

Many need external power that comes from a special type connector. Look on the card for a 4 or 6 pin connection that's empty and see if your power supply has a plug that will match it. If so, plug it in and try again.
All new build, accept graphics card is 1 month old and worked on last pc.
-system info-
pc power& cooling 750w silencer
asus m4a78-e
phenom II 955
G-skill 2*2gb ddr2
3*seagate hard drive 250 gb
ati xfx 4650-zx 1 gb gddr2 (problem stems from this card)
windows 7 rc
Integrated video works fine. But when I install pci-e graphics card I get no beep, no video signal. I've tried both pci-e slots with and without inclosed vga switch card. I tried with integrated video disabled and driver uninstalled, I jumpered clrtc and remove battery and reseated card many times. I tried both monitor inputs dvi/vga. I also scoured web, manual, and bios but no releif. I tried switching boot from (graphics card/integrated) in bios but no change. I could not figure out what pci-e configuration (in bios) was for? I discovered problem before os install, so I don't think it is windows 7 related. Everything works fine until I populate either pci-e with graphics card but as soon as I remove, back to normal. Tomorrow, will try card in another pc. Please help. Thank you!