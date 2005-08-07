New build, Media Centre!! .... Need Advice!

Or maybe this .... ?
Asus Pundit-R P4 Barebones System Intel P4 - Silver
http://www.overclockers.co.uk/acatalog/Online_Catalogue_Asus_101.html (Middle)
Looks great, but one problem no AGP however like I said this is not for games so I might go for it!
Does the GFX card make a differece to video encodnig, I think it's just the CPU.
Currently I have a computer sitting doing nothing, but collecting dust.
- 2293 MHz Celeron
- 512 PC2100 RAM
- Windows MCE 2005 (no remote)
- Nvidia 5200 PCI
- No TV tuners or decent sound card
Now, first things first for my Media Centre PC, it'll be used for watching movies and recording off TV and also DivXing them for compression, it'll be hooked up to a TV set mostly.
Now I need some mayjor upgrades!
NEW CASE/PSU:
Antec Black Minuet II Micro Atx Case 220w 24pin
http://www.ebuyer.com/customer/prod...oduct_uid=90600
New Mobo:
Not sure, maybe that ATi one with the Xprss chipsets? ... not sure though!
GFX:
If not onboard, X300 maybe X600, X700 - not a gaming machine!!
HDD:
Probberly a SATA 300 GB or a Samsung
CPU/RAM
I'll stick with what I aready have, then upgrade to a 3.0Ghz P4 and 1 GB of RAM
** Also I'll need a MCE remote. ... I downloaded Windows.
