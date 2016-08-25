New 75" LG 4K tv has too sharp a picture

I have turned off TruMotion to try to dial down this effect, which is only noticeable when I watch 3D bluray movies, like The Hobbit. The picture is so sharp, it looks similar to the soap opera effect (SOE) that I used to have on my last LG tv until I turned off TruMotion.
So, my new tv looks perfect in every way except for this mega-sharpness which is only bothersome in my 3D movies; any ideas about how to lessen this effect? Remember, I have already turned TruMotion off...
