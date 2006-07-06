Speakeasy forum

never mind gun control saw control better

by Mark5019 / July 6, 2006 4:15 AM PDT

Subway Rider Sliced in Power Saw Attack
Jul 06 1:10 PM US/Eastern
NEW YORK


A man grabbed two cordless power saws off a subway station workbench and went on a rampage Thursday, swinging the saws at riders and slicing open a man's chest before running away, police said.

The 64-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Police were searching for the suspect, described by witnesses as a thin man in his 30s, who had earrings in both ears and was possibly carrying a teddy bear.

The attack occurred before dawn at a subway station a few blocks south of Columbia University.

Wielding a saw in each hand, the man took a swipe at one rider on a platform and missed, police said. Moments later, he cut into the man's chest at a turnstile before bolting out of the station, still carrying the power tools, which were later found in a trash can.

Police were reviewing security camera videotape.

The attack came two weeks after a Boston man was charged with stabbing four people _ three of them tourists _ over a 13-hour period in the subway and the theater district in Manhattan.

http://www.breitbart.com/news/2006/07/06/D8IMK8H00.html

got him...
by kmarchal / July 7, 2006 5:27 AM PDT

According to the Bronx man, power-tool manufacturers sell excess power-tool in cities and states with weak power-tool laws, knowing that the oversupply will be sold to unqualified users in nearby cities, So, New York needs to impose stricter restrictions on the purchase of power-tools, power-tool storage and where one might find power tools.

He claims that if power-tool makers changed their marketing practices and properly monitored and regulated distributors, it could help abate the public nuisance. The suit seeks injunctive relief, changes to the power-tool industry's practices and attorney fees, but no monetary damages. (don?t believe what you just read except they do have the guy)


http://ny1.com/ny1/content/index.jsp?stid=1&aid=60798

guess the liberals
by Johnny Galetti / July 8, 2006 8:50 AM PDT

want spoon control too!

how's your back, buddy?

