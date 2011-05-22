Never Again, Samsung

In about 2002 a friend in a much wealthier income stream gave me a barely used Samsung T100 mobile phone, because he had upgraded to something new. I loved it. The design, the performance, the software.



In 2009 I decided to finally upgrade from CRT to flat screen television. And, strongly in part due to the mobile experience (continued on with other Samsung mobiles), I decided only a Samsung would do. I ended up with a Series IV 32" LCD, and loved it. Beautiful design, nice picture, plenty of inputs and outputs, reasonably straightforward software.



So in 2010, when I had need of upgrading my DVD player, I naturally decided to go Samsung again. Why wouldn't I.



I had seen the "550" design the year before, with its sexy touch buttons, and after finding the HTC-655W home theatre, featuring the 550 DVD player plus surround tall boy speakers and wireless rears, I decided that was the one!



Not quite one year later, and I've spent most of the past year suffering major buyers remorse.



Aside from major problems with the retailer damaging the unit when it was sent in for repair, resulting ultimately in a replacement unit, it's just not lived up to any of my expectations.



The auto audio calibration has never worked. It takes forever to open and close the DVD tray, and even longer to start playing through optical audio in. It has had bizarre speaker problems with speakers coming and going and switching places. And it can't play DivX/Avi from DVD, despite this being an advertised feature - and despite being able to play the same files via the USB port.



Whenever I'm in a hifi store and see people near the current version of this product, I just want to tell them to run a mile. I wish someone had done the same for me.