by topdawg101361 / May 29, 2010 2:16 AM PDT

I have a '92 jeep cherokee sport 2 whl drive Been having problems off and on with it not starting in park or neutral and when it did start you had to have the shifter in just the right spot, now it won't start at all.

Same Trouble HELP!!!!!
by hihammons / August 26, 2010 4:57 AM PDT
In reply to: neutral start switch

Please help... my only ride & now she wont start!!! The shifter has to be in just the right spot for it to start... I have to roll the shifter back in forth while turning the key to get it to start! Sometimes taking a good 20 minutes... My fingers hurt and I am running out of energy fighting this!!! please help!

Collapse -
Neutral Start switch
by topdawg101361 / August 26, 2010 10:08 AM PDT
In reply to: Same Trouble HELP!!!!!

The neutral start switch happens to be on the opposite side of the transmission from where the linkage cable hooks onto the transmission. It costs around $100.00 from checker or autozone.It has complete instructions with it for installation. It's not too hard to Instal and it took me about 30 - 45 minutes. Shifting is back like new. Hope this helps!!

Collapse -
Thanks
by hihammons / August 31, 2010 11:42 PM PDT
In reply to: Neutral Start switch

Thank you guys SO SO much !!! Life Savers!!!

Collapse -
Neutral Safety Switch
by pebbles012 / August 30, 2010 1:54 PM PDT
In reply to: Same Trouble HELP!!!!!

You can also try adjusting the switch before buying a new one. Purchase a Chiltons or Haynes Manual. They cost around $15 - $20. They are worth the cost. Make sure all of the linkages are tight also.

