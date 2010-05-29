neutral start switch

Please help... my only ride & now she wont start!!! The shifter has to be in just the right spot for it to start... I have to roll the shifter back in forth while turning the key to get it to start! Sometimes taking a good 20 minutes... My fingers hurt and I am running out of energy fighting this!!! please help!
