Neuroscience confirms multitasking is a bad idea...

by shawnlin / January 28, 2008 10:55 PM PST

http://www.theatlantic.com/doc/200711/multitasking

For proof that these bundled minor virtues don?t amount to freedom but are, instead, a formula for a period of mounting frenzy climaxing with a lapse into fatigue, consider that ?Where do you want to go today?? was really manipulative advice, not an open question. ?Go somewhere now,? it strongly recommended, then go somewhere else tomorrow, but always go, go, go?and with our help. But did any rebel reply, ?Nowhere. I like it fine right here?? Did anyone boldly ask, ?What business is it of yours?? Was anyone brave enough to say, ?Frankly, I want to go back to bed??
...and as with studies on the effectiveness of naps, this may not mean much to the higher ups - so...grassroots efforts anyone?
Here's something to consider - In praise of slow:
http://www.inpraiseofslow.com/
http://www.ted.com/index.php/talks/view/id/73

Best,
Shalin

4 total posts
I'm doomed...
by n74jw / January 29, 2008 1:43 AM PST

Great! I can NOT multi-task. Besides, my A.D.D. is so bad it took me thirty minutes to compose this message alone.

(NT) haha! wait...what was I doing again?...
by shawnlin / January 29, 2008 2:09 AM PST
different perspectives on this...
by shawnlin / January 29, 2008 2:19 AM PST
In reply to: I'm doomed...

I think there's something to be said for "meta-tasks" (probably wrong term...) like:

Fly a plane
Drive a car
write a paper
watch TV (interesting take on this, segment 2: J. Ruth Gendler interview, http://www.wpr.org/book/080127a.html)

rather than: listen to radio while making lunch, talking on the phone, creating a grocery list, and helping your kid do their homework...

the latter, I think, is where the problems *really* crop up big time...


Best,
Shalin

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
