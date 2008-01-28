Great! I can NOT multi-task. Besides, my A.D.D. is so bad it took me thirty minutes to compose this message alone.
Neuroscience confirms multitasking is a bad idea...
http://www.theatlantic.com/doc/200711/multitasking
excerpt:
*****
For proof that these bundled minor virtues don?t amount to freedom but are, instead, a formula for a period of mounting frenzy climaxing with a lapse into fatigue, consider that ?Where do you want to go today?? was really manipulative advice, not an open question. ?Go somewhere now,? it strongly recommended, then go somewhere else tomorrow, but always go, go, go?and with our help. But did any rebel reply, ?Nowhere. I like it fine right here?? Did anyone boldly ask, ?What business is it of yours?? Was anyone brave enough to say, ?Frankly, I want to go back to bed??
*****
...and as with studies on the effectiveness of naps, this may not mean much to the higher ups - so...grassroots efforts anyone?
Here's something to consider - In praise of slow:
http://www.inpraiseofslow.com/
http://www.ted.com/index.php/talks/view/id/73
Best,
Shalin