Networking Two Computers

by Captianbreaker / January 19, 2006 1:22 PM PST

I have two PC computers in my home one in my family room the "family Computer" and one in my office "My Computer" I have the family computer hooked up to 100.0Mbps DSL and My computer is not connected to the internet at all my question is what is the CHEAPEST way to get DSL to my computer? im not really set on being able to share files between computers or anything like that but if it can be done Cheaply thats a plus but its not a big deal if it dosent. thanks for all the help in advance!

-Jacob

Probably the cheapest.....
by Michael Geist / January 19, 2006 6:07 PM PST

way would be to string an ethernet cable between the two NICs (network cards), if both PC's have such.

wireless-g broadbnad router
by linkit / January 19, 2006 8:35 PM PST

Adding a WIRELESS-G BROADBAND ROUTER will make you happiest. Is your DSL modem a combination modem-wireless router? If so, you don't have to purchase a separate wireless router.

Your office computer will need to have a WIRELESS-G NETWORK ADAPTER to connect wirelessly. If not, you can run network cable from the router to the office.

Wireless-g router can be had for less than $30.
Wireless-g network adapter for less than $30.

$30!?
by Captianbreaker / January 20, 2006 3:52 AM PST

All the routers I have seen run upwards of about $60.00 Do you know of any place where i can get one for $30.00 and both my computers have Ethernet cards (are those the same thing?)in them but they only have one connection available how much will it cost to get one with Two?

some direction
by linkit / January 20, 2006 7:43 AM PST
In reply to: $30!?

It depends on who has the special offer of the week and where you live. Some retailers give you the good price as instant savings, others will have you send in for a rebate. Look for Linksys, D-Link, Netgear, Belkin.

Examples:
CompUSA has a Netgear wireless-g router for under $30.
Staples has Linksys and D-Link for $39.99 after rebate (AR).

It seems that I can always find a Linksys WRT54G for $39.99 AR if I look hard enough.

Check brick-n-mortar stores like CompUSA, CircuitCity, Staples, BestBuy, etc. Online price comparison sites like PriceGrabber.com help. Check online stores like NewEgg.com, ChiefValue.com, ZipZoomFly.com, Geeks.com, TechBargains.com.

Ethernet cards will get you connected to a router with a network cable. Wireless network adapters will connect you to a router via radio signal (no cables required).

Switch?
by Captianbreaker / January 20, 2006 12:09 PM PST
In reply to: some direction

I went shopping at office max today and saw a D-link 8-Port10/100mbps Switch for like $25.00 after rebates. the illistration showed the modem hooked up to a router and then the switch and then the computers but i asked the guy there and he said I could use it without a router so what do you think?

Look at your DSL Modem..
by Melati Hitam / January 20, 2006 4:10 PM PST
In reply to: Switch?

If your DSL Modem have a router capability, and you still have empty port on it (usually it have atleast 4port), you can just plug in your desktop.

If your DSL Modem, doesn't have the router capability, it only have 1 port, in this matter you might need a Router... to connect other computer.

A router beside adding a port, it also have the feature of security, etc.

A switch is only to add your connection port.

That is why the connection:
Modem - Router - Switch - PC

switch is not router
by linkit / January 20, 2006 8:38 PM PST
In reply to: Switch?

If you connect two or more computers together, you have created a network.

A HUB lets you connect computers to one another, but it is the least efficient method.

A SWITCH is an efficient and intelligent hub.

The problem whith switches and hubs is that they are designed to link computers together to form one network. A ROUTER is designed to link one network (the computers in your home) to another network (the rest of the Internet).

So, you can have a home network with a switch or hub, but you will just be able to communicate between the computers in your home. For all the computers on your network to share access to the Internet, you need a router. As others have stated, most routers have a built in 4-port switch.

OLD ROUTERS:
Internet ---- Modem ----Router ---- Switch ---- Computers

NEW ROUTERS (with built-in switch):
Internet ---- Modem ---- Router ~-~-~ Computers

NEW ROUTERS (combination modem-router):
Internet ---- Modem-Router ~-~-~ Computers

KEY:
---- Wired
~-~-~ Wired or wireless

Now, if you have a need to make more than 4 wired connections to your router, you can add a switch to your router.

Router huh
by Captianbreaker / January 20, 2006 11:05 PM PST
In reply to: switch is not router

Well it looks like a router is my best bet then. I'll probably go out and get one today, Thanks for all the help and the lesson in Home Networking(Really, I mean it, its hard to find that information!) Thanks again all that responded!

