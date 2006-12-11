Networking the Wii

Hi there
I've recently gotten hold of the Nintendo Wii and i was wondering if there was any way of getting the Wii to become part of my home network so that i can send videos, music and pictures to the internal memory.
I know it can use SD cards but it would be a lot easier to just send it via my wireless router (Netgear 834G v2).
I am fairly computer literate so feel free to throw technical babble at me
Thanks
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.