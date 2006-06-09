First, assuming you had a direct 100Mbps connection to the Internet, you're only going to download as fast as the slowest connection in the chain between you and, in this case, the Microsoft download server.



Second, it's entirely possible that the IT people at Microsoft put a cap on the download speed for their servers. In order to make sure as many people are served as possible, they might make it so no one person can download faster than say 650K/s. I don't know if it's true, or what limit they would impose if it is true, just stating it's a possibility.



Third, be sure not to make the mistake of confusing KiloBITS and MegaBITS per second with Kilo and MegaBYTES per second. A good estimating metric, is to divide kilo/megaBITS per second by 10 to get kilo/megaBYTES per second. Which accounts for some network overhead assuming otherwise ideal conditions.



All in all, I would say if you're managing to pull 600K/s off the Internet, you're doing pretty damn good. Be happy with speeds like that.