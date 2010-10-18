Network/Router Issue

My router has application related issues.

Belkin Wireless G F5D7230



1) I cannot stream video through winamp. It crashes my router. I have to unplug my router in order to do so. It works in other programs, just not winamp. I tried port forwarding etc.



2) I play a game called Heroes of Newerth. When I launch this game, my router crashes because it tries to log in. When i start a server or join a server inside the game, the 'Chat Server' constantly disconnects. This also does not happen inside the game. The game uses specific ports as well, and I tried forwarding them to no avail.



To clarify what i mean by 'crash'. It doesn't reboot. I don't lose my IP. My GF can still browse on her PC. I can also still PING different IP's. But I cannot browse, MIRC disconnects, no other internet function on my PC works besides pinging.



I also cannot change the firmware on the router. It freezes no matter what firmware version i try. I have tried old, new, 3rd party. I can factory default(there is no button to do so, just the webgui). But that still doesn't fix any of these problems. Putting myself in the DMZ, also does not fix it.



From this I have determined my router is just screwed. I need a new one. I cannot get a new one for a couple months. ANY IDEAS to fix this in the meantime?