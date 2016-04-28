Computer Help forum

Question

Network issues

by Ravennited / April 28, 2016 8:12 PM PDT

I have a bit of a weird problem.
First of all, I have 2 modems in my house; I'll call MY modem "modem 1" and the other modem "modem 2"

My computer was fine this morning, when I was done with it I put it on sleep. Then when I came back to it maybe 20 minutes ago, it started up as if I had turned it off completely which is odd.
Now, it won't connect to modem 1 or modem 2. My phone however, can connect to modem 2 and not modem 1. So, I'm not sure where the problem is coming from.

I also didn't know where to go to get help so I just typed in "computer help forums" excuse if this isn't the proper place.

3 total posts

All Answers

Answer
Power fault
by Bob__B / April 28, 2016 8:49 PM PDT
In reply to: Network issues

Sounds like you had a power glitch.

Remove the power from the modem and let it sit for a few minutes.

Connect the power to the modem and give it time to go to a ready condition.

Answer
You have one modem for phone and one for internet,
by Oldartq / April 28, 2016 11:56 PM PDT
In reply to: Network issues

I am not sure if you can mix them up. Of course that doesn't explain the problem you now have. This is what I remember when I had my phone service from my cable company.

