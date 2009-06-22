Windows Vista forum

General discussion

Network discovery issues??

by lc1500mc / June 22, 2009 2:38 AM PDT

Problem: I am able to connect to my home network but cannot see any other available networks or cannot set up a new network.."network discovery"?

Also, the following links dont work. They do not respond at all

"Connect to" on the start menu

In the "Network and sharing center"
Connect to a computer
Setup a connection or network
Customize

I am running Vista home premium with SP2 on a Gateway M150XL. AVG security 8.5, Ad-aware anniversary edition, Sharing CD and C drive with XP computer. Wireless wifi link = Intel 4965agn

Did the following:
Rolled back to earliest restore point
Booted up in safe mode with networking
Ran system file checker (sfc /scannow )from the command line
No virus's or spyware
Running "private" network
Made sure all services were either running or on automatic in "computer management".
Downloaded all available updates, drivers from Microsoft and Intel


Is anyone aware how to repair these dead links or:
Is there a stand alone wireless lan utility that will allow me to view any available networks and set up one

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Network discovery issues??
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Network discovery issues??
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
12 total posts
Collapse -
We have a post about that.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 22, 2009 2:46 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Network Discovery issues
by lc1500mc / June 22, 2009 2:56 AM PDT

Thanks for the reply. I can network with the XP machine fine but I cannot see any "available networks" (Network discovery) from the Vista machine as the links listed do not work.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That may be proper.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 22, 2009 4:01 AM PDT

SOME machines replace WZC (see http://www.google.com/search?hl=en&q=vista+wzc ) and this WILL happen.

My kid has this Toshiba and you don't use that panel but one that the maker supplied. This area is very specific to the make and sometimes the model.

For example "This usually means that the configuration utility supplied by the wireless interface card manufacturer is grabbing control and disabling Windows' WZC." Full discussion at http://www.velocityreviews.com/forums/t367473-wireless-zero-configuration.html
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
WZC
by lc1500mc / June 22, 2009 10:15 AM PDT
In reply to: That may be proper.

It would seem that WZC is not present in the services section.
And I've yet to find anything that addresses the dead links. Any other suggestions?
Thanks

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Again, this is PROPER for many machines.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 22, 2009 10:17 PM PDT
In reply to: WZC

Let me re-phrase. Since many machine makers replace the functionality of WZC there is nothing to fix here. You would not use that panel but what they replaced it with.

I don't find the details needed to tell you what they did to your install of Vista so I stop here.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
No One?
by lc1500mc / June 24, 2009 2:50 AM PDT

No one experence this issue?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Let's say the OS is damaged.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 24, 2009 3:27 AM PDT

And http://support.gateway.com/s/Checklists/BPC/ck2007021226.shtml does not help.

It would be great to read if any virus, trojan, malware or REGISTRY CLEANERS were in play here. So after you read http://support.gateway.com/s/Checklists/BPC/ck2007021226.shtml you can try Gateway's advice about SFC "Use System File Checker.

You can use the SFC.exe program to help you troubleshoot crashes that occur in the user mode part of Windows Vista. These crashes may be related to missing or damaged operating system files.

If you suspect that there may be a problem with your files, run the System File Checker tool to scan your protected system files and verify their versions. If System File Checker finds a protected file has been damaged or overwritten, it replaces it with the correct file from its cache. You may need to provide your Windows DVD if System File Checker needs files that are not held in the cache.

The SFC.exe program performs the following operations:"
From http://support.gateway.com/s/Checklists/BPC/ck20071024126.shtml

I missed what Gateway laptop you had so I re-read this post from top to bottom and have an idea that the OS is indeed damaged. But by what?
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks
by lc1500mc / June 24, 2009 5:01 AM PDT

Thanks for the reply and Gateway check list. In my original text, I indicate that I have booted from safe mode and ran SFC. Neither provided a fix.

What I haven't been able to figure out is: is there a stand alone wifi utility that could replace the network and sharing section.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
If there is, it's much too hard on most of us.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 24, 2009 5:56 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks

Look in the EVENT VIEWER for more clues and has there EVER been a trojan, REGISTRY CLEANER on this machine?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Yes Indeed
by lc1500mc / June 24, 2009 6:59 AM PDT

I do and have used a reg cleaner (acelogics), a trojan utility (ccleaner and ad-aware) Do you suspect reg damage?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
It's a common issue with registry cleaners.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 24, 2009 7:06 AM PDT
In reply to: Yes Indeed
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Vista forum 12 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.