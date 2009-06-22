Network discovery issues??

XP can't be seen by Vista without a helper from Microsoft. Read these and pick which applies and you like.
http://forums.cnet.com/5208-12546_102-0.html?threadID=236402&start=45#2682194
The LLTD ANSWER at http://forums.cnet.com/5208-7589_102-0.html?messageID=3024347&tag=forums06;search-results#3024347 and many other posts. Again, google LLTD.
Bob
Problem: I am able to connect to my home network but cannot see any other available networks or cannot set up a new network.."network discovery"?
Also, the following links dont work. They do not respond at all
"Connect to" on the start menu
In the "Network and sharing center"
Connect to a computer
Setup a connection or network
Customize
I am running Vista home premium with SP2 on a Gateway M150XL. AVG security 8.5, Ad-aware anniversary edition, Sharing CD and C drive with XP computer. Wireless wifi link = Intel 4965agn
Did the following:
Rolled back to earliest restore point
Booted up in safe mode with networking
Ran system file checker (sfc /scannow )from the command line
No virus's or spyware
Running "private" network
Made sure all services were either running or on automatic in "computer management".
Downloaded all available updates, drivers from Microsoft and Intel
Is anyone aware how to repair these dead links or:
Is there a stand alone wireless lan utility that will allow me to view any available networks and set up one