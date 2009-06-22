Network discovery issues??

And http://support.gateway.com/s/Checklists/BPC/ck2007021226.shtml does not help.



It would be great to read if any virus, trojan, malware or REGISTRY CLEANERS were in play here. So after you read http://support.gateway.com/s/Checklists/BPC/ck2007021226.shtml you can try Gateway's advice about SFC "Use System File Checker.



You can use the SFC.exe program to help you troubleshoot crashes that occur in the user mode part of Windows Vista. These crashes may be related to missing or damaged operating system files.



If you suspect that there may be a problem with your files, run the System File Checker tool to scan your protected system files and verify their versions. If System File Checker finds a protected file has been damaged or overwritten, it replaces it with the correct file from its cache. You may need to provide your Windows DVD if System File Checker needs files that are not held in the cache.



The SFC.exe program performs the following operations:"

From http://support.gateway.com/s/Checklists/BPC/ck20071024126.shtml



I missed what Gateway laptop you had so I re-read this post from top to bottom and have an idea that the OS is indeed damaged. But by what?

Bob