Network Bridge fails to connect after restart

I've read where some have success with ICS or a router. Can you share why you tried a bridge?
System:
Windows XP SP2
XBOX 360
Dlink Wireless Network Card in PC DWA-556
Dlink Wireless Router DIR-625
Giga-Byte GA-7N400S-L MB with intergrated 10/100 ethernet Realtek 81xx Lan
What I am trying to do:
Connect XBOX 360 via cat5e cable to the integrated 10/100 ethernet plug in PC. Bridge the intergrated adapter with the wireless adapter and be able to use XBOXLive over the bridged connection.
What is happening:
The PC works well over the wireless network which is secured by WEP. I can bridge the network connection and both the XBOX 360 and the PC work fine until I shut down the PC. When I restart the PC and the XBOX 360 both do not see the home network or the internet. If I delete the network bridge and re-establish it everything is good until the next shutdown.
What I want:
I would like the network to establish itself when the PC is restarted.
Any ideas?
Groovey58