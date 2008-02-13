Network Bridge fails to connect after restart

My computer is 2 floors away from my network router.

I do not have any 10/100/1000 network wiring in my house.

My XBOX 360 does not have wireless.

My Computer does have wireless.

The Computer is 10 feet away from my XBOX 360.



Is the router you are talking about a wireless one? If so then I think it is more that $20.00.



My thoughts are to use the 2 nework connections in the PC to pass through the XBOX onto the wireless network. To do this I think I need to bridge the network connections. When I do this it works fine until I shut down the PC then when I restart it I do not get any connection between the PC and the Router via the wireless network.



This is my issue.



What I would like to know is "Is it possible to have the bridged netwrok connections re establish their connection automatically when the PC restarts?"



If you are doing this in a different manner kindly describe the network and hardware so I can determine if I want to get mine setup that way or just bite the big MS bullet and get the wireless NIC for the XBOX 360