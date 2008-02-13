Network Bridge fails to connect after restart

Networking & Wireless forum

by groovey58 / February 13, 2008 3:09 AM PST

System:
Windows XP SP2
XBOX 360
Dlink Wireless Network Card in PC DWA-556
Dlink Wireless Router DIR-625
Giga-Byte GA-7N400S-L MB with intergrated 10/100 ethernet Realtek 81xx Lan

What I am trying to do:
Connect XBOX 360 via cat5e cable to the integrated 10/100 ethernet plug in PC. Bridge the intergrated adapter with the wireless adapter and be able to use XBOXLive over the bridged connection.

What is happening:
The PC works well over the wireless network which is secured by WEP. I can bridge the network connection and both the XBOX 360 and the PC work fine until I shut down the PC. When I restart the PC and the XBOX 360 both do not see the home network or the internet. If I delete the network bridge and re-establish it everything is good until the next shutdown.

What I want:
I would like the network to establish itself when the PC is restarted.

Any ideas?

Groovey58

Seems a bridge is the incorrect thing to do.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 13, 2008 3:15 AM PST

I've read where some have success with ICS or a router. Can you share why you tried a bridge?

Reasons for a Bridge Connection
by groovey58 / February 13, 2008 3:44 AM PST

I have 3 reasons for a bridge connection.

I do not have a wired network in my house.

My PC is 10 feet away from the XBOX 360.

I do not want to spend $100.00 for the XBOX 360 wireless link if I do not have to.

Maybe I was unclear and I didn't spend 100
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 13, 2008 4:17 AM PST

At Fry's I picked up that 20 buck router and was done. My friend tells me it's great.

But back to your setup. I never found the bridge to work. Did you try ICS? Remember I offer no condolences when it fails but the bridge doesn't seem to be the correct choice here.

Bob

Kindly explain what you did.
by groovey58 / February 13, 2008 4:28 AM PST

OK

So you did not get the bridge network method to work.

Are you using wireless to connect from the Fry's router to your main home network router?

That is what I require as I have 2 floors between my DIR-625 and my XBOX.

You have the bridge.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 13, 2008 4:30 AM PST

Now try ICS. Sorry but with all the articles on ICS I never write how to set it up here.

As to the router, I set it up just like the manuals tell us. Nothing different to note.

Bob

I am missing something, or haven't explained it right
by groovey58 / February 13, 2008 8:26 AM PST
In reply to: You have the bridge.

My computer is 2 floors away from my network router.
I do not have any 10/100/1000 network wiring in my house.
My XBOX 360 does not have wireless.
My Computer does have wireless.
The Computer is 10 feet away from my XBOX 360.

Is the router you are talking about a wireless one? If so then I think it is more that $20.00.

My thoughts are to use the 2 nework connections in the PC to pass through the XBOX onto the wireless network. To do this I think I need to bridge the network connections. When I do this it works fine until I shut down the PC then when I restart it I do not get any connection between the PC and the Router via the wireless network.

This is my issue.

What I would like to know is "Is it possible to have the bridged netwrok connections re establish their connection automatically when the PC restarts?"

If you are doing this in a different manner kindly describe the network and hardware so I can determine if I want to get mine setup that way or just bite the big MS bullet and get the wireless NIC for the XBOX 360

That's what ICS is for.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 13, 2008 11:02 AM PST

Sorry but I always decline duplicating web pages about it.

I can't use a bridge for this, but I could use ICS.

Flag
Old thread but wanted to clear it up
by RobTortureWright / March 12, 2013 10:47 AM PDT

I know this is a very old topic but no one else is discussing this online, I have a similar problem when using the network bridge, only mine is after a restart the bridge will connect but will periodically drop/lag out, very irritating when playing xbox, the problem lies with the bridge itself, when the pc is rebooted the bridge will connect first before the LAN/high speed connections are reset up thus causing an error with the bridge, solution is to to simply delete the network bridge and create a new one, worked well on my vista sp2 pc.

Thanks for this.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 12, 2013 11:02 AM PDT

This is like the old CONNECTOID issue. When you have a problem with those you delete and create a new one. But today's everyone users tend to not want to know what these are today.

Could be good news for the service industry.
Bob

