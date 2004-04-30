Netscape Re: Corrupt file attachments

Running PC,Windows 98,MS Office 2000, Norton Anti-V, ZoneAlarm, Netscape 7.1, MS Outlook,DSL, Earthlink and Aol.
Problem: In the last week every time I attach a file (MS Word doc or zipped)to an email using Netscape the attached file is received corrupted. i.e, directory not found message. This does not happen with an unzipped Excel sheet though. However, if I send the same document (MS Word doc)using Outlook from the same computer, same Anti-V, same ZoneAlarm it arrives just fine. This is unique to this one PC and does not occur with the others on our peer-to-peer (no server) network. I reinstalled Netscp, and MS Word. Help
