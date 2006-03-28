Netscape 8.1 constantly locks on launch

the ocassional problem with my Netscape 7.1, but not to the extent that you are having.
Could you uninstall Netscape, delete/clear out all the profiles, then re-install?
If you have bookmarks you would need to export these to a file beforehand. I am not sure if you can export saved passwords.
If I remember rightly, Netscape 8 comes without an associated email client, so you would not lose your email settings, inbox, etc.
If you cannot face a complete uninstall/reinstall, what about creating a new Netscape profile? That may help. You would still need to import your bookmarks.
Good luck
Mark
Has anybody else been having this problem?
Half or more of the time that I launch NS 8.1, it locks up midway through launch and I have to Ctrl-Alt-Del to close the program and start over. (It always starts on the second attempt.) It's getting wearisome. Does anybody know if this problem is widespread enough that Netscape is working on an update that will fix it? Or do I have to give up my brand loyalty for a while? (I use four different computers: three Pentium 4's and one old Celeron, all using WinXP Home. They all do this.)
NTG