Problem was caused by installation of Mcafee antivirus software on my new computer.
To get netscape 7.2 mail to work correctly. Mcafee antivirus had to be disabled first, then changes in netscape mail made and only then Mcafee enabled again.
Michael
For no apparent reason,after about a year of use, I now cannot set netscape mail to place a copy of message in "Sent" folder. I tried this in the "Copies & Folders" item under my account. I will tick the boxes and click "OK". But when I open the "Copies & Folders" item again the ticks are not shown- ie they did not register.
I have just reinstalled netscape 7.2. It was ok only for 1 session. After restarting the computer, the above problem persisted.
I use netscape 7.2 mail in the office with no problem.
