Computer Help forum

General discussion

Netscape 7.2 Help

by nosee / April 18, 2008 11:55 AM PDT

Hi All,
My computer crashed and the Tech said he fixed it. I cannot find all my
Inbox stuff including my folders. The tech says everything is on the computer somewhere. My question is does anyone know the file name that Netscape uses to identify where my Inbox and Folders would be???

Or any other suggestions to find the above?
I am switching to Firefox and there is supposed to be a way to move my address book and other files directly to Firefox..
If anyone wants to deal direct to email let me know.
Thanks

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Netscape 7.2 Help
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Netscape 7.2 Help
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
14 total posts
Collapse -
The path is going to be something like;
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / April 18, 2008 9:35 PM PDT
In reply to: Netscape 7.2 Help

C:\Documents and Settings\username\Application Data\Mozilla\Profiles\default, where username is the name of the account where Netscape was installed.

Does that help?

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Netscape 7.2 help
by nosee / April 19, 2008 1:10 AM PDT

Hi Mark,
Thanks for the reply. I'm afraid I'm a bit of a novice. I'm not sure how to find your suggestion. Did I mention I use XP?
Thanks

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The long way
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / April 19, 2008 5:10 AM PDT
In reply to: Netscape 7.2 help

You could do a search for Mozilla using your XP's Search function, (Start menu > Search), but I will tell you the long way instead. It shows you a utility that XP has that you may not be aware of.

You need to open Windows Explorer. Note, that is not Internet Explorer which is a browser, but Windows Explorer, and this allows you to explore all the files stored on your computer.

Go to Start > All programs > Accessories, find Windows Explorer and click it. A window will open with two panes, left and right. The left pane is the navigation pane, and the right pane displays whatever is highlighted in the left.

What you should see in the left pane is a Desktop symbol and name, with below that My Computer which has a + sign next to it. That plus sign allows you to 'expand' whatever is inside, then it turns to a - (minus) sign.

Click the + sign next to My Computer. You should see a list of drives, (an 'A' drive or floppy drive if your computer has one, the C drive is the hard disk where all your programs, and data is stored, then any additional drives like a CD ROM or a DVD ROM).

Click the + next to the C drive, (Local Disk). You should now see all the folders stored on the hard disk.

Now, using the + signs, navigate to C:\Documents and Settings\username\Application Data\Mozilla\Profiles\default

That should be where your Netscape files are.

I hope that helps. That Windows Explorer is very useful and invaluable for exploring your computer. I use mine all the time. (Hint, right click everything and see what is available in the menu that displays, especially Properties).

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Netscape 7.2
by nosee / April 20, 2008 12:53 PM PDT
In reply to: The long way

Thanks folks but neither offer helped.
Anyone know how to contact Netscape's servers?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Netscape's servers?
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / April 20, 2008 6:25 PM PDT
In reply to: Netscape 7.2

I'm not sure what you are asking.

Netscape is a browser, (now discontinued), and doesn't have servers. Tell us what has prompted you to ask this question. it may help us understand what you are trying to do.

What happened when you looked inside those folders I gave you directions to? What was inside them?

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Netscape Servers??
by nosee / April 21, 2008 1:01 AM PDT
In reply to: Netscape's servers?

Hi Mark,
Perhaps I got confused about Netscape. I know now they don't have servers. I know the files are saved on my computer.
The other posts from Nosee (me) explain what happened. I'm grasping at straws because of near panic. I have lost my email folders from Netscape 7.2 with four years of info etc. I know back up, back up etc.

I looked into those folders you spoke of to no avail. In fact I saved a few in a file.(just in case). I don't know where to go except back to the repair shop. The tech still says there on the computer somewhere.
Thanks

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Just had a thought, they may be hidden.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / April 21, 2008 7:22 AM PDT
In reply to: Netscape Servers??

It's possible some of your Documents and Settings/UserName folders and files are hidden.

Using WIndows Explorer, (as I showed earlier), goto Tools > Folder Options, then the View tab. Under "Hidden files and folders" select the "Show hidden files and folders".

Then navigate to;
C:\Documents and Settings\user_name\Application Data\Mozilla\Profiles\profilename\xxxxxxxx.slt\Mail\mailaccountname
where user_name is your XP account name, and xxx etc are random characters.

Here's a more detailed description;
http://sillydog.org/forum/sdt_2140.php

If you are switching to Firefox's Thunderbird email software, you can try the Import wizard on its Tools menu to navigate to that location.

If they are not there, then I fear they have been lost for good.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
also
by James Denison / April 21, 2008 3:41 PM PDT

Use the Search function and run one for all files "sent" and "inbox" and make a note of where they are located, the path where they can be found. Netscape has always used those mail folder names throughout all their versions as the file names. All those emails are contained in a single file named Inbox, or Sent, or Trash, or any name you gave to folders you created. All the messages are appended into the file and then a summary files is also created by netscape that indexes where the messages are located in the file so what you see when using the email program makes each email look like a separate file, but it isn't.

If you find those files then getting them into any version of Netscape's mail programs from version 4 and upward can be done fairly easily. You can "import" them from where they are located, or you can copy them directly over into the new mail folder and netscape will discover and set them up the next time the program is run.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Netscape 7 and Firefox
by James Denison / April 19, 2008 6:38 AM PDT
In reply to: Netscape 7.2 Help

Firefox doesnt' have email, but Thunderbird does. If you want, you can reinstall Netscape 7 and it may find the folders. If not then run a Search from the Start Menu and look for all folders named User, and you will find everything in there. If it has multiple idents, copy them over to the User folder currently used by Netscape 7 program and then do the profile setup using the same names. If you want to import into Thunderbird instead, write down the path statement and you will know where to browse to find them for the import.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Netscape Again
by nosee / May 2, 2008 11:37 AM PDT
In reply to: Netscape 7 and Firefox

Hello,
My tech found the inbox folders but how do I import them to Thunderbird?
Initially when I set up Thunderbird it transferred my address book, but not my bookmarks or inbox folders. So my question is:
How do I transfer both my bookmarks and my inbox folders etc to Thunderbird?
Please keep in mind I'm not a computer expert by any stretches of the imagination.

I use XP Home

Thanks

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Tools > Import.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / May 2, 2008 7:07 PM PDT
In reply to: Netscape Again

With Thunderbird open, goto Tools > Import and you will be given options to import an Address Book, mail, or settings, (email account settings).

If you choose Mail, then click Next you should see a window with a selection of programs from which to import. Mine shows Communicator 4.x as the first on the list, so I would select that.

See if that helps. It would be interesting to know where the Tech found those files.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Tech found files.
by nosee / May 7, 2008 1:23 PM PDT
In reply to: Tools > Import.

mailbox:/C|/DOCUMENTS AND SETTINGS/OWNER/APPLICATION DATA/Mozilla/Profiles/default
/20tazsk9.slt/Mail/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Firefox
by Kees Bakker / April 20, 2008 6:28 PM PDT
In reply to: Netscape 7.2 Help

Just a warning. Firefox is a browser (like Internet Explorer) and it doesn't have an address book or an inbox). For that, you need an email-program, like Outlook Express or Thunderbird.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 14 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.