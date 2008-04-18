Netscape 7.2 help

You could do a search for Mozilla using your XP's Search function, (Start menu > Search), but I will tell you the long way instead. It shows you a utility that XP has that you may not be aware of.



You need to open Windows Explorer. Note, that is not Internet Explorer which is a browser, but Windows Explorer, and this allows you to explore all the files stored on your computer.



Go to Start > All programs > Accessories, find Windows Explorer and click it. A window will open with two panes, left and right. The left pane is the navigation pane, and the right pane displays whatever is highlighted in the left.



What you should see in the left pane is a Desktop symbol and name, with below that My Computer which has a + sign next to it. That plus sign allows you to 'expand' whatever is inside, then it turns to a - (minus) sign.



Click the + sign next to My Computer. You should see a list of drives, (an 'A' drive or floppy drive if your computer has one, the C drive is the hard disk where all your programs, and data is stored, then any additional drives like a CD ROM or a DVD ROM).



Click the + next to the C drive, (Local Disk). You should now see all the folders stored on the hard disk.



Now, using the + signs, navigate to C:\Documents and Settings\username\Application Data\Mozilla\Profiles\default



That should be where your Netscape files are.



I hope that helps. That Windows Explorer is very useful and invaluable for exploring your computer. I use mine all the time. (Hint, right click everything and see what is available in the menu that displays, especially Properties).



Mark