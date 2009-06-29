"Netlfix keys have been hacked" on BD-P2500

Here is my experience on this issue:



Received this dreaded Netflix keys hacked message yesterday and also was having issues running Blu-Ray titles from last week.



Here is my theory on what causes the issue: The firmware gets confused after inserting "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past" BD title rented from Netflix. Once this DVD is inserted in the player - it does not play, moreover after this I am no longer able to play other BD titles previously playable plus have the netflix issue.





Solution that worked for me: Unplugging the DVD player for 10 mins, then hitting the FF/Next button until DVD resets and then finally re-registering the player on netflix.



Why I think the "Ghosts Of Girlfriends past" is the issue - after I reset the player and got everything working, I put that BD title back in - same results - it did not play and started getting the same symptoms again. So had to go thru the reset process again to get everything working again.



Calling SAMSUNG support was kind of disappointing - I would have hoped the 1st level support person would be well familiar with the above message and quickly direct me to the solution. Instead the support person said something like "Hey if your system has been hacked - there is nothing SAMSUNG can do - it's your problem". Wow ! After more persistence - got useless suggestions like - try cleaning your laser etc. Very disappointing. The only piece of useful information I got was to leave the unit unplugged for 10 minutes (as opposed to 20 secs etc). Not sure if it is needed, but that's what I did and worked.



Also as per the support person the Firmware update was expected next week (I called on Jan 09, 2010).



Thanks to posts on this forum I was able to get the player back in working condition.