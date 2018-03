"Netlfix keys have been hacked" on BD-P2500

Thanks. I ended up doing this late last night once I realized new firmware had been posted to Samsung's site. Here are the steps that I used:



1. Deactivate your BD-P2500 player on your Netflix account.

2. Download the latest firmware update from Samsung?s support site. (http://www.samsung.com/us/support/download/supportDown.do?group=audiovideo&group_cd=&type=blu_ray&type_cd=&subtype=blu_raydiscplayers&subtype_cd=&model_nm=BD-P2500) The latest version as of 2009-06-30 was version 2.6, a file called ?090622_01_BDP2500_XAA_ISO.zip?.

3. Create a firmware update CD or create the firmware update on a USB drive.

4. Install the latest firmware on your BD-P2500 player.

5. Go into Menu | Setup and re-enter the settings you had previously. (The firmware update will have set the player back to the default factory settings.)

6. Go into Menu | Netflix. It will walk you through the standard Netflix streaming setup. At the end of this process you will need to reactivate your player on the Netflix website.



This resolved the issue and allowed me to view Netflix streaming content on my player. It?s worth mentioning that I do not believe that the firmware update itself actually fixed the bug about ?Netflix keys have been hacked.? For me the firmware update simply allowed me to restore the default factory settings (i.e., clear the on-board memory) because the method of holding down the FF key for 5 seconds didn?t work on my player.



Notes:

? The reason I had to go through the #2, #3, and #4 steps instead of just Menu | Setup | System Settings | System Update is that there was another bug with my player. When I tried doing Menu | Setup | System Settings | System Update it failed saying "Please maintain ?No Disc? state for network update" even though I did not have a disc in the tray. If you do not encounter this error then you can obviously avoid the manual firmware update and just use System Update.

? If you are unfamiliar with how to burn an ISO file to a CD then step #3 can be a little tricky. Lifehacker has a good post on how to do this for Mac users.