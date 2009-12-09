I'm really hoping someone will be able to answer this question, since all my attempts so far at fixing this have failed. Here's the situation: my wife and I had internet, with a modem hooked up to the wireless router. We canceled our internet, found out we made a mistake, and picked it up again a couple days later. We had forgotten the password to our log-in (I know; we should have written it down), and so we attempted to reset our router.



The problem is that our router is no longer acknowledging the internet from the modem. I have hooked everything up just like it says in the manual, and the router just doesn't recognize the internet connection for some reason. If you are familiar with the router, it has lights on top, which are supposed to communicate status. Whenever I turn it on, all the lights are blue. Not flashing or anything, just on. I can't find anywhere that explains what that means. What is going on with my router, and why won't it route the internet like it is supposed to? It came with an optional setup cd, which we have lost (again, I know; we shouldn't have lost the cd), but the manual says you can still set it up without it. Help me! Please!