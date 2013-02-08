I found prior discussions and had to go back a version on the firmware. Remember I don't have all the details about your setup. For example, hiding the SSID will result in drops. Your choice?
Bob
Recently activated security (WPA2) on this router, and now it starts dropping out..didn't have this problem for the previous 6 months. We secured because we thought others were using our signal for internet access. This occurs several times a day...I have gone through the reset routine several times, with no luck. Could it be a modem problem? (Net gear modem/DSL thru ATT)