Hi, I have a Samsung C7000 series plasma tv, I was wondering if this tv supports the Netflix App, if it does how do I get it as it doesn't appear in the app list.
Thanks
Netflix just rolled out and it's up to Netflix to release their app for any particular model.
http://www.samsung.com/uk/support/model/PS50C7000YKXXU didn't list Netflix but as far as I know, it's a new market for them and they have a lot of work ahead of them to get apps out.
Bob
