by andya111 / April 6, 2012 1:48 AM PDT

Hi, I have a Samsung C7000 series plasma tv, I was wondering if this tv supports the Netflix App, if it does how do I get it as it doesn't appear in the app list.

Thanks

Since this varies with county and exact model.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 6, 2012 1:56 AM PDT
In reply to: Netflix app

Add the country and exact model (rather than the series) and the model year.

Netflix
by andya111 / April 6, 2012 3:17 AM PDT

Model is PS50C7000YK

Date: July 2010

Software Version: 2011/05/03_003009

Thanks

UK
by andya111 / April 6, 2012 3:18 AM PDT
In reply to: Netflix

Sorry forgot country UK

Ahh, the UK
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 6, 2012 3:23 AM PDT
In reply to: UK

Netflix just rolled out and it's up to Netflix to release their app for any particular model.

http://www.samsung.com/uk/support/model/PS50C7000YKXXU didn't list Netflix but as far as I know, it's a new market for them and they have a lot of work ahead of them to get apps out.
Bob

