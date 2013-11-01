Netflix & Amazon Prime Apps Not Streaming

Did this get resolved? I am having the same problem, which started yesterday.
I have a Samsung 51" Plasma smart TV, and for the last 3 months or so I haven't been able to stream video through the Netflix app or the Prime app. I can get in, view titles, and select, but once I actually try to play it tells me it can't at this time and to select another title or try again later. Been run around by Amazon, Netflix, and Samsung. Just had a samsung tech out to my house this morning, he looked a little into the techy information on the TV, and told me the issue wasn't with the TV but to try and contract Netflix/Amazon. I did everything both sites asked of me and still have the issue. The main reason I bought the TV is that it had these apps, and I like everything else about it, but now I want to throw it out the window. Anyone else have this issue? My firmware is up to date...