Netflix & Amazon Prime Apps Not Streaming

I got these instructions from samsung, but had read variations of the country code issue. The key being how to change the country code. Follow the link provided to see that specifically. You have to change your source to your TV, then follow the directions.



To troubleshoot the app issue, follow the instructions from the link below:



1. Reset the Country Code to something other than US >> Go through the complete Setup >> Access the Smart Hub >> Wait until the Smart Hub is updated >> Exit the Smart Hub.



To change the country code on your TV, follow the instructions from the link below:



http://support-us.samsung.com/cyber/popup/iframe/pop_troubleshooting_fr.jsp?idx=543681&modelname=UN50HU6950F&modelcode=UN50HU6950FXZA



2. Then change the Country Code back to US.



3. This should reset Smart Hub and allow it to work.



4. Reset the Smart Hub if the issue persists.



To reset the Smart Hub on your TV, follow the instructions from the link below:



http://support-us.samsung.com/cyber/popup/iframe/pop_troubleshooting_fr.jsp?idx=545001&modelname=UN50HU6950F&modelcode=UN50HU6950FXZA



5. Manually assign the DNS server value to 8.8.8.8. or 8.8.4.4. through Menu > Network > Network Status > IP Settings > Manual and see if it helps in isolating the issue. Once you change the DNS value, please unplug and re-plug the TV from power outlet to make the changes apply.



When Smart Hub is reset all downloaded Apps are initialized; user accounts and settings are erased from the memory and all Smart Hub settings revert to factory default. Smart Hub then restarts as if it were starting for the first time. Your account, however, remains on the Smart Hub server. To log into your account, enter your ID and password on the login screen after the reset.



I hope the above provided instructions would be helpful to isolate the issue. If the issue persists after performing the above steps, please contact our Remote management team. Samsung has a Remote Management team who with your permission can remotely access your product; this allows us to quick and easily troubleshoot this issue for you.