Netflix & Amazon Prime Apps Not Streaming

by Philster84 / November 1, 2013 12:45 AM PDT

I have a Samsung 51" Plasma smart TV, and for the last 3 months or so I haven't been able to stream video through the Netflix app or the Prime app. I can get in, view titles, and select, but once I actually try to play it tells me it can't at this time and to select another title or try again later. Been run around by Amazon, Netflix, and Samsung. Just had a samsung tech out to my house this morning, he looked a little into the techy information on the TV, and told me the issue wasn't with the TV but to try and contract Netflix/Amazon. I did everything both sites asked of me and still have the issue. The main reason I bought the TV is that it had these apps, and I like everything else about it, but now I want to throw it out the window. Anyone else have this issue? My firmware is up to date...

by kimtsmyth / November 3, 2013 8:56 PM PST

Did this get resolved? I am having the same problem, which started yesterday.

by Philster84 / November 3, 2013 11:50 PM PST
Nope...still acting up. From researching this to try and find a solution online from other people that have had the same issue, there isn't a fix that I've found. So far, I've called Netflix and Amazon, both of which gave me helpful solutions for fixing the problem, and neither solution worked (which I think is only for when their actual serivces aren't working). I've also called Samsung, who remoted into my TV, saw the same issue I was having, and couldn't fix it. They then scheduled a Samsung tech to come to my house this past Friday morning, he looked around a little with a special remote he has, called into Samsung himself (I assume they have a special "red phone" call in line) and was told that the issue wasn't the TV but with Netflix and Amazon Prime. So he couldn't fix it.

I've even gone so far as to contact my cable company thinking they were slowing down my internet for doing too many things at once, and they told me nothing worthwhile, even going so far as to sarcastically ask me if I was aware that it was a cable tech service and not a TV repair service. I ended the conversation at that, since they were less than helpful.

It's super frustrating because Prime and Netflix work on all my tablets, computers, etc at home, even through my Blu Ray player, but not through the TV. At this point, since apparently no one at Samsung knows what to do, I would either like a new TV at their expense that works, or I would like my money back to buy a smart TV that actually does what it's supposed to.

All that being said, let me know if in your travels you come up with a solution

by kimtsmyth / November 4, 2013 4:12 AM PST
That's too bad. I have tried a variety of things, both that have been suggested online and by the online chat support from Samsung. I have submitted a service request through Samsung, but I suspect I'll get the same outcome as you.
I spoke to Amazon prime this morning and she said that the problem had already been reported and that they were trying to fix it. And there was really nothing to do but wait.
I doubt this is happening to everyone who has a Samsung TV and Amazon Prime/Netflix, or else we'd be hearing more about it, so I am just wondering what the trigger is. Why could I watch flawlessly for 10+ months and now suddenly I can't?
This is especially frustrating because I gave up cable. Now I have an expensive TV for nothing!
Anyway, I will let you know if I find a fix. Please do the same!

by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 4, 2013 4:27 AM PST
Consumers don't want to hear why it's broke. I will share that engineers tend to fix things that are working.

Does that tell you a lot about engineers?
Bob

by Philster84 / November 4, 2013 8:58 AM PST
Ha. It certainly does explain a lot.

I'm not an IT person, and certainly not the smartest guy in the room, but I'm reasonably well read and well informed, and when I read of a step or see someone do it, I can usually follow suit. So if they can even provide me with written instructions that they know exactly what the matter is and I need to do ABC to correct, I can follow that to a T. I even know that sometimes tech stuff can get hung up for seemingly no reason and it just takes a simple push to get it going again. Unfortunately, they've given me instructions that don't work, and round and round the mulberry bush I go with the trifecta of Samsung, Netflix, and Amazon, trying the same things over and over with the same results. And each group blames the others.

And you know what they say about the mark of a crazy person-doing the same thing over and over hoping for a different result...

by Philster84 / November 4, 2013 8:53 AM PST
We did the same thing-don't have cable because we have Netflix and Prime, both of which more than satisfy our TV/movie needs. But when it doesn't work, it's frustrating.

We've paid for something to work a specific way, and when it doesn't. it's upsetting. I like Samsung products-when they work. And chances are I will continue to buy their products, if they can prove to me that their stuff functions properly or they can fix is promptly when it doesn't. Otherwise, I'll purchase Panasonic products from now on, since I haven't found anyone with issues with their Panasonic smart TVs.

by kimtsmyth / November 7, 2013 10:08 PM PST
Well, here's my sad little update:
I talked to Samsung, who accessed my tv remotely and determined that I needed service because my ESN (electronic security number) wouldn't load. So, yesterday the local Samsung repairman called and asked me a few questions, including the version number and manufacture date of my TV. He said he'd get back to me. I never heard anything, so I called this morning and the guy said he ordered a part and he'll call me when it comes in. I find it very hard to believe that this will fix the problem, especially considering that he never even looked at the tv.

In other news, smarthub did an automatic update yesterday and I had high hopes, as Amazon Prime looked a little different and asked me to log in with my information directly on the TV instead of on the computer. But alas, it still does not work.

Any progress in your case?

by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 7, 2013 10:25 PM PST
Someone asked me about Amazon Video playback on some other thing and the finding is that Amazon has indeed changed their system recently. They appear to have added more DRM and by doing so could break things. They did on the device/system I was looking at but I'm not Samsung so I can't guess if this applies or not.

However, the ESN is a key item in the DRM scheme and if it failed to be read then that would need repair.
Bob

by Philster84 / November 8, 2013 1:25 AM PST
Unfortunately, nothing new to report. I did email Samsung this morning and tell them (with reference to my previous ticket numbers) that it still wasn't working, despite trying everying all three parties have suggested. Netflix can't help me, Amazon can't help me, and Samsung apparently can't help me. I told them I wanted a new TV or my money back. I love the TV and just want it to work, so I don't need a new one to be happy. But I figured taking a hardline stance is best in this case so it spurs someone on to action.

I haven't tried my TV today, but I will later to see if this automatic update did anything.

At least in your case they said they needed a part. In mine, he fiddled with a special remote, declared the TV problem-free, and then suggested that the issue MUST be with Netflix and Amazon and to contact them.

I'm not convinced...

by Philster84 / November 8, 2013 1:30 AM PST
BTW-I appreciate the updates, kimtsmyth and R. Proffitt. It's nice that someone else shares my experiences and frustrations.

by kimtsmyth / November 11, 2013 5:27 AM PST
Good news to report here! The local repairman came today armed with whatever part he needed to fix the problem with the ESN. It looked like a motherboard type apparatus to my untrained eye. Even *he* was skeptical that it would work, but it did! After replacing the part, I had to reinstall the apps and both Netflix and Amazon Prime now work!
Maybe you need to get on the horn with the Samsung folks again and tell them that this worked.
Good luck, and keep me posted.
Kim

by Philster84 / November 12, 2013 10:46 PM PST
This is great news. I got an emailed response from Samsung stating it HAD to be the apps, and to provide them with everything I've done thus far. Which I will do, in exquisite detail. This is good though-I can provide them with a fix from someone in my exact situation. Fingers crossed that they take heed of this and do the same thing for my TV that they did for yours.

Thanks again, and glad it's working for you now!

by KarmaG / November 27, 2013 8:52 AM PST
I too am having the same problem. So is the consensus here that it has to do with the ESN not loading? So far, I tried all of the self-help items and was on the phone with Amazon. Was the hardware covered under a warranty?

by kimtsmyth / November 27, 2013 11:22 AM PST
Yes, mine was covered under my warranty. My tv was less than a year old. Hope you find a fix for yours!

by Philster84 / December 6, 2013 2:48 AM PST
KarmaG,
My ESN was loading, but Netflix and Prime still wouldn't load. The main board needs to be replaced. Give Samsung a call, have them schedule service (they may need to remote into your TV to see for themselves where the error is), and tell them the main board needs to be replaced.

They'll blow a lot of smoke your way, because (at least the ones I talked to) they can't wrap their minds around anything being wrong with the TV itself. They kept trying to tell me Netflix was putting stops on my account because I had too many uses of it...basically, that an unauthorized person was using my account because I use Netflix on my tablets, computer, and TV. Just keepy assuring them that the problems aren't with Netflix or Amazon. Hopefully you'll get a good service person on the phone and they'll take your word for it. Unless by some miracle yours works without having service, this will be the fix.

I think, if enough of us call in to have the same service performed, and new boards are put in on all of them, Samsung will see that this is the true fix and work on their end to resolve these issues before they become consumer problems.

by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 6, 2013 2:52 AM PST
I wish it was that simple. I've lost count of the number of times I set the date/time and it works along with the DNS change.

That's not a board failure and changing the board would not fix that issue.

I understand folk don't want to do such work and need a panacea type solution.
Bob

by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 6, 2013 2:54 AM PST
I agree folk don't want to try the usual before they make that call and my thought is that Samsung could have tried harder in the code. That is, if the TV could not reach the mother ship why couldn't the code try Google DNS on its own?

Or why not have a Samsung owned DNS? The company surely is big enough for that.
Bob

by Philster84 / December 12, 2013 12:25 AM PST

I'm not an IT person, though I am fairly technologically savvy, at least enough so to Google for answers and implement the ones I find. And while I certainly understand that there are more moving parts than I'm sure I'm aware on behind the scenes on these TVs, the fact tha the board changed worked convinced me that this was the problem. If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, smells like a duck, and quacks...it's a duck.

Of course, there could be multiple issues causing the same problem. I tried all the DNS changes, the time/date changes, the updates, the new routers, the direct cable hookups....nothing worked. I even tried wishing it to work, throwing all sorts of positive energies at my TV...to no avail.

All I know is, I read about a few going through the same motions as me, and eventually having their boards replaced, which fixed the issue. So, in my mind...this was the fix.

There was lots of hemming and hawing at Samsung, and I understand that they don't wish for the problem to be with the TV and it's hardware/software. I really understand that. And I had no complaints up until the time I got stonewalled. But as a consumer, if I'm putting in all the work to do what I need to on my end...if I'm calling the app companies themselves for resolution and doing every step they require and being told that if those don't work, the issue is not with them...if I'm doing all these things and the final fix is replacing a part in the TV, how else am I supposed to feel other than it being a manufacturor/part/Samsung TV issue?

All that being said-I do like the idea of Samsung having their own DNS code. I mean...a company that size-why not??

by Philster84 / December 6, 2013 2:43 AM PST
So, a month later, and I finally got it fixed. The tech came out (after I was repeatedly told that if it wasn't the TV, I would be charged the $125 service fee), he tried Netflix, and it gave him the same issues its been giving me for months. I suggested that I had read on a few forums that the boards inside had been replaced, and thankfully he had one with him. A little while later, a new main board installed, and after a few SmartHub udpates, it worked!! Amazon Instant Video and Netflix are both working perfectly, and I am now one happy camper!

So, kimtsmyth, thank you for your help on this. And thank you to all others who contributed.

by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 1, 2013 1:07 AM PDT

Is the date/time correct on the TV. I can't tell if they asked you to check that. There are other issues with ISP DNS entries but I can't tell what was tried.

You bring up a good point. Should the product work without having us be a network or product guru?
Bob

by Philster84 / November 1, 2013 5:18 AM PDT
My date and time was correct when the issue started occurring, but after multiple factory resets I'm not sure it's still correct. I'm sure at this point I've forgotten to update. That's something I can double check. Hopefully it works (fingers crossed).

Honestly, with the title "smart TV", I assumed most of the guesswork would have been taken out of the functionality, but I guess not. Other people have had this issue as well, and from my exhaustive web-browsing on the topic, I don't see that anyone else's issues have been resolved, short of a firmware update...of course, my firmware is all kinds of up to date, so that's not the issue...

by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 1, 2013 7:30 AM PDT
Netflix has hit a new high in their subscriber base so there may be troubles as they reach new highs.

However since it's so new, keep calling it in and let Samsung work on it. You're right about the smart part. That is I'm amazed the industry is going with IP networking given all the technical things that can need help. I don't want to bore you with the technicals here but it's something I wonder how they are going to deal with as they hand out advice about DNS changes and more.

Do you think my grandma will handle that?

Maybe the cable companies have it wired. That is, their cable box doesn't have you tinkering too much.
Bob

by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / November 1, 2013 3:31 AM PDT

Hi Philster84,

Sorry to hear you are having this issue. The next step to try is to manually change your DNS server to 8.8.4.4 or 8.8.8.8. Also please provide the complete model code of your TV.

Regards,
HD Tech

by Philster84 / November 1, 2013 5:21 AM PDT

My model number is PN51E7000FFXZA. I've tried manually changing the DNS servers to the numbers you mentioned with no luck. I'm a little at my wits end.

My issue isn't with customer service or the tech who came to my house...everyone has been pleasant to work with. I just want my TV to work the way it was supposed to...

If it helps, I can also provide you with the serial number or the ticket number from the "repair" call.

Any help is appreciated.

by Philster84 / November 8, 2013 1:29 AM PST

I hadn't noticed any changes, but to be completely honest I haven't tried the Prime App on my TV in a few days. It just upsets me to be able to view the selections but not actually stream the content.

My attitude might be a little different if Netflix and Prime didn't work flawlessly on every other digital device I have except my "smart" TV. Unfortunately, the conclusion I've drawn is that it is the TV, despite the protestations of Samsung.

I mentioned to kimtsmyth-I emailed Samsung and basically requested they give me a new TV or my money back so I can go buy a TV that does what I want. I don't expect this to happen, of course, but I hope my strong words at least prompt them to some sort of more urgent action. I like everything else about the TV. It's just these two apps I bought the TV specifically for that aren't working, and that frustrates me.

by Suzanmeshuford / January 7, 2016 8:31 PM PST

I got these instructions from samsung, but had read variations of the country code issue. The key being how to change the country code. Follow the link provided to see that specifically. You have to change your source to your TV, then follow the directions.

Thank you for contacting Samsung. With reference to your email, I understand that apps doesn't load in your TV: UN50HU6950FXZA and the Smart Hub screen goes blank. I can imagine the inconvenience you have experienced.

To troubleshoot the app issue, follow the instructions from the link below:

1. Reset the Country Code to something other than US >> Go through the complete Setup >> Access the Smart Hub >> Wait until the Smart Hub is updated >> Exit the Smart Hub.

To change the country code on your TV, follow the instructions from the link below:

http://support-us.samsung.com/cyber/popup/iframe/pop_troubleshooting_fr.jsp?idx=543681&modelname=UN50HU6950F&modelcode=UN50HU6950FXZA

2. Then change the Country Code back to US.

3. This should reset Smart Hub and allow it to work.

4. Reset the Smart Hub if the issue persists.

To reset the Smart Hub on your TV, follow the instructions from the link below:

http://support-us.samsung.com/cyber/popup/iframe/pop_troubleshooting_fr.jsp?idx=545001&modelname=UN50HU6950F&modelcode=UN50HU6950FXZA

5. Manually assign the DNS server value to 8.8.8.8. or 8.8.4.4. through Menu > Network > Network Status > IP Settings > Manual and see if it helps in isolating the issue. Once you change the DNS value, please unplug and re-plug the TV from power outlet to make the changes apply.

When Smart Hub is reset all downloaded Apps are initialized; user accounts and settings are erased from the memory and all Smart Hub settings revert to factory default. Smart Hub then restarts as if it were starting for the first time. Your account, however, remains on the Smart Hub server. To log into your account, enter your ID and password on the login screen after the reset.

I hope the above provided instructions would be helpful to isolate the issue. If the issue persists after performing the above steps, please contact our Remote management team. Samsung has a Remote Management team who with your permission can remotely access your product; this allows us to quick and easily troubleshoot this issue for you.

