Yep it should, just like a laptop.
This may be a stupid question but will a netbook hook into my wireless internet at my house?
thanks
CNET's Forum on laptops is the best source for finding help, troubleshooting, and getting buying advice from a community of experts. Discussion topics include hardware component and upgrades, ultrabooks, gaming laptops, Netbooks, and laptops accessories and much more.
This may be a stupid question but will a netbook hook into my wireless internet at my house?
thanks
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.