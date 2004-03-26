Net firm admits '03 data leak may affect 1.4 million clients

Yoshio Sakata, president of Japanese Internet service provider ACCA Networks, has announced that personal data on at least 201 customers have been leaked, raising the possibility that data on all of ACCA's 1.1 million current customers and 300,000 former customers may have also been leaked. The data include names, addresses, phone numbers, gender, and e-mail addresses. The company learned of the leak, which it believes had occurred between March and May of 2003, after it received a list of 201 customers from a third party. Discrepancies in the gender record suggest the list has been reprocessed. ACCA believe the leak to have been committed by an insider, and has since taken steps to improve security.
http://www.japantimes.co.jp/cgi-bin/getarticle.pl5?nb20040326a1.htm
