nero shows same CD having different capacities!

by AM_SOS / January 3, 2009 2:53 AM PST

hi all!

i had almost entirely burnt a CD-R with mp3 songs using the toshiba utility writer provided with my toshiba A200 laptop which came equipped with vista premium.

since then i have installed Win XP SP2 and am using nero sttart smart 6.0.

i was recently amazed to see that the same CD-R now shows me only a few songs and folders - a total of a little less than 100 MB's !! this is despite the fact that when i had burnt the CD it had gone up to nearly 640 MB.

also, when i checked the status of appending more files using nero, i noticed that though nero also shows the same files and folders (a total of less than 100MB -a simple addition obtained by pointing the cursor on the folder and files), the used up space is shown as a little less than 700 MB as is shown in the bar at the bottom of the display!

i.e. nero detects all of the data that is burnt on the CD-R but shows only part of this.

anyone know what is going on ? Sad

Closed session?
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / January 3, 2009 9:44 PM PST

This could be a problem for you.

Data is copied to CDs in what are called "Open Sessions". As long as the session is not closed, then more data can be added to the CD, by the same software, using the same PC.

Until the session is closed, that CD will not play correctly on any other computer. But once the session is closed, then the data on it becomes visible and usable by any other computer. However, if the CD is not full and more data is added to it, then that begins a new session, and the previous session is lost.

If a CD session is left open, and the computer it was burned on changes, either re-install the operating system, or uninstalling the burning software and re-installing it, then the risk is that the session will be lost.

Now, my information may be dated or not entirely accurate, so I have provided some links for you to ocnsider;
http://aumha.org/win5/a/xpcd.php and
http://www.cdrfaq.org/faq02.html#S2-5

Mark

Shouldn't be a problem...
by John.Wilkinson / January 4, 2009 1:12 AM PST
In reply to: Closed session?

If a session is not closed some computers may not be able to read the CD, but if it is readable then all of the data should be readable. Also, I would like to clarify that is a session is not closed the data would not be truly lost...it would still be on the CD but the user may have a difficult time finding a PC that can read it. (This is increasingly less and less of a problem.)

Personally, I wonder if this is an Audio CD as opposed to a Data CD. If so, that would explain everything as the capacity is dependent on the number of minutes (out of 80) rather than the number of MBs (out of 700). Thus, if 30 songs were burned totaling 100MB and 70 minutes there would be only 100MB on the disc but it would be irrelevant. Rather, the 10 minutes left (80 - 70) would take precedence, an equivalent of 87.5MB. (700MB / 80min * 10 min left) Therefore it would be correct in stating 100MB burned and 87.5MB free.

John

so how to get back the songs that are already burnt ?
by AM_SOS / January 4, 2009 9:06 PM PST

thanks!

i am sure that this was not burnt as an audio CD.

but i am a unclear as to what it is that i am expected to do to retrieve my mp3 songs...

is it possible on my computer itself? or do i have to go looking out for computers that will recognize the other songs that i have burnt? wouldn't this be more than a little hard to do ? Sad

please advice..

How? ISOBUSTER
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 5, 2009 2:57 AM PST

It's odd to have to do this since the originals should still be on the PC. But since you asked, go find ISOBUSTER to bust out the files on the media.
Bob

