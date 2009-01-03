nero shows same CD having different capacities!

This could be a problem for you.
Data is copied to CDs in what are called "Open Sessions". As long as the session is not closed, then more data can be added to the CD, by the same software, using the same PC.
Until the session is closed, that CD will not play correctly on any other computer. But once the session is closed, then the data on it becomes visible and usable by any other computer. However, if the CD is not full and more data is added to it, then that begins a new session, and the previous session is lost.
If a CD session is left open, and the computer it was burned on changes, either re-install the operating system, or uninstalling the burning software and re-installing it, then the risk is that the session will be lost.
Now, my information may be dated or not entirely accurate, so I have provided some links for you to ocnsider;
http://aumha.org/win5/a/xpcd.php and
http://www.cdrfaq.org/faq02.html#S2-5
i had almost entirely burnt a CD-R with mp3 songs using the toshiba utility writer provided with my toshiba A200 laptop which came equipped with vista premium.
since then i have installed Win XP SP2 and am using nero sttart smart 6.0.
i was recently amazed to see that the same CD-R now shows me only a few songs and folders - a total of a little less than 100 MB's !! this is despite the fact that when i had burnt the CD it had gone up to nearly 640 MB.
also, when i checked the status of appending more files using nero, i noticed that though nero also shows the same files and folders (a total of less than 100MB -a simple addition obtained by pointing the cursor on the folder and files), the used up space is shown as a little less than 700 MB as is shown in the bar at the bottom of the display!
i.e. nero detects all of the data that is burnt on the CD-R but shows only part of this.
anyone know what is going on ?