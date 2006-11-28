Hi,

I recently began getting this message about an unspecified error a few minutes after i start to burn a blank DVD.

Im using Nero and have been for a long time- using the same burning media and burning the same files, this error only began the other day.

Only about one about of every 4 or 5 DVD-R will be successful, and varying the burn speed doesnt make a difference.

I can't think of anything major that i have installed recently that would cause a conflict, unless it's something commonly known that you might be aware of.

I've also run spy-bot 1.4 and it found nothing. I also did a complete scan with e-Trust as well as RegistryFix 5.5. Both found nothing wrong.



For a picture of the error take a look at this

http://img.photobucket.com/albums/v626/BenM/asdasdasdasdasdasdasd.jpg

or this

This is really annoying because it seems like it just started happening and iv'e searched for simmilar problems/solutions and can't seem to find any that match.



Thanks.