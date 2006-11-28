Computer Help forum

by Benmilne2001 / November 28, 2006 9:12 PM PST

Hi,
I recently began getting this message about an unspecified error a few minutes after i start to burn a blank DVD.
Im using Nero and have been for a long time- using the same burning media and burning the same files, this error only began the other day.
Only about one about of every 4 or 5 DVD-R will be successful, and varying the burn speed doesnt make a difference.
I can't think of anything major that i have installed recently that would cause a conflict, unless it's something commonly known that you might be aware of.
I've also run spy-bot 1.4 and it found nothing. I also did a complete scan with e-Trust as well as RegistryFix 5.5. Both found nothing wrong.

For a picture of the error take a look at this
http://img.photobucket.com/albums/v626/BenM/asdasdasdasdasdasdasd.jpg
or this
http://img.photobucket.com/albums/v626/BenM/asdasdasdasdasdasdasd.jpg

This is really annoying because it seems like it just started happening and iv'e searched for simmilar problems/solutions and can't seem to find any that match.

Thanks.

It could be ...
by Kees Bakker / November 28, 2006 9:25 PM PST
In reply to: Nero

a dvd-burner slowly going south. Try a lens cleaner to start with; that's an easy fix if it helps. The next step would be to replace it.

Other people might have other ideas.

Kees

concur... drive might be failing
by ramarc / November 28, 2006 10:09 PM PST
In reply to: It could be ...

along with the lens cleaner, you might also try opening the tray and giving the internals a good puff of compressed air to remove any dust.

Tell me about the firmware version.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 28, 2006 10:58 PM PST
In reply to: Nero
clean
by Benmilne2001 / November 29, 2006 1:58 PM PST

how would i go about using a lens cleaner. although iv'e used this burner for hundreds of DVDs, the computer is less than 1 year old

I just replace it, if cleaning doesn't help...
by Willy / November 29, 2006 11:57 PM PST
In reply to: clean

You said, "used this burner for hundreds of DVDs, the computer is less than 1 year old". This pretty much crops-up for alot of CD drive problems. Either you used the burner alot or roughly within a yrs. time a problem appears. Its a sad fact that the laser itself wears out. Plus, after a years worth of work or simple usage, dust can collect to cause a problem or the CD drive mechanisms sratrt to fail as they can't keep up with their best operational speed. In this case, you can reduce burn times to less than optiumal if 16X, try 10X, etc. until it becomes more stable. It will however fail altogether, just replace for peace of mind.
No amount of cleaning and/or fiddling with setting will keep it going,a s the laser becomes too weak or fails its own int. tests.

tada -----Willy Happy

Sorry if this sounds crass.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 30, 2006 12:12 AM PST
In reply to: clean

The directions are on the CD/DVD lens cleaner.

As to the age of the machine it doesn't matter. One of the nagging issues of PCs is the updates that come out don't care if the machine is new or old. If you read the link I provided you should have run to see what firmware is in your drive given what the firmware addressed (your issue!)

Bob

Thanks
by Benmilne2001 / November 30, 2006 11:37 PM PST

Sorry i didn't actually understand your link in the first post Bob.
But i do now, so i'm just writing to say thanks for the replys. On other forums i had little or no response to my problem.

Also i did what you suggested Bob, and did a clean re-install and then upgraded firmware. This seems to have worked on at least 3 disks i have tried. Though im not sure why the drive would suddenly just start getting errors out of nowhere. I had no idea and would never have known to do this so.....

Thanks again.

I've crossed my (virtual) fingers and thanks for ..
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 1, 2006 12:10 AM PST
In reply to: Thanks

Not taking my little push the wrong way.

It it starts to go downhill again, search for even newer firmware (I found that and stopped since I can only spend so much time on this.) But it showed me that as shipped the drive may have some issues so they issued new firmware.

If that fails, start shopping for a new drive.

Bob

