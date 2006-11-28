a dvd-burner slowly going south. Try a lens cleaner to start with; that's an easy fix if it helps. The next step would be to replace it.
Other people might have other ideas.
Kees
Hi,
I recently began getting this message about an unspecified error a few minutes after i start to burn a blank DVD.
Im using Nero and have been for a long time- using the same burning media and burning the same files, this error only began the other day.
Only about one about of every 4 or 5 DVD-R will be successful, and varying the burn speed doesnt make a difference.
I can't think of anything major that i have installed recently that would cause a conflict, unless it's something commonly known that you might be aware of.
I've also run spy-bot 1.4 and it found nothing. I also did a complete scan with e-Trust as well as RegistryFix 5.5. Both found nothing wrong.
For a picture of the error take a look at this
http://img.photobucket.com/albums/v626/BenM/asdasdasdasdasdasdasd.jpg
or this
This is really annoying because it seems like it just started happening and iv'e searched for simmilar problems/solutions and can't seem to find any that match.
Thanks.