There appears to be some confusion here.
Your eMac is either running OS X, in which case there will be a dock at the bottom of the screen,
OR
It is running System 9.2, in which case there will be NO dock at the bottom of the screen.
So, first things first. At the top left hand corner of the screen you will see an Apple. This is called the Apple Menu. You should see System Profiler in that list. If you do, click it. This will give you all the information about your computer.
If you don't see it, choose "About this Mac" (or words to that effect) Then choose "More Info" from the window that pops up.
"About this Mac", or words to that effect, will show you what Operating System you are running. In your case it is either OS 10.x.x or System 9.x.x
Let us know which it is and we'll go from there.
P
hi i just bought a emac g4 osx 9.2 i cant seem to work out how to get the menu to appear at the bottom of the screen and you put your mouse over it and the icons enlarge... any ideas???
also how do i find out basic information about my hard disk for example how big is it... sorry am new to macs and don't know much , any answers welcomed.
thanks vikkie