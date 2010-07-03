Dell forum

Needed - FREE FIX for RunDll issues

by bugginme / July 3, 2010 1:49 PM PDT

Dell Studio 1735 laptop/desktop replacement
Vista Home Premium

Dynamic Link Library Issues (FIX w/o registry patrol):

Error loading odbc_isv.dll
The specified module could not be found.

RunDll
Error loading C:\accountuser\AppData\Local\atudefe.dll
c:\Users\account\AppData\Local\atudefe.dll is not a valid Win32 application.

6 total posts
atudefe.dll is not a known dll.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 3, 2010 10:10 PM PDT
atudefe.dll is not a known dll.
by bugginme / July 4, 2010 4:35 PM PDT

IE is not involved. These two boxes pop-up at start-up.

Then a power tool.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 5, 2010 3:09 AM PDT

That dll is not a known one. See if HIJACKTHIS scans and lists it. Your choice to delete that entry.
Bob

HIJACKTHIS
by bugginme / July 6, 2010 7:33 AM PDT
In reply to: Then a power tool.

Thanks Bob. That fixed the issue.

Thanks for the final report.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 11, 2010 9:02 AM PDT
In reply to: HIJACKTHIS

Always nice to read a confirmed hit.

