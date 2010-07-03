Needed - FREE FIX for RunDll issues

To me this looks like some malware. Since no mention of an app I can't off much more than I'd use Grif's advice at the next link.
-> http://forums.cnet.com/5208-6121_102-0.html?threadID=378815&tag=forums06;forum-threads
Dell Studio 1735 laptop/desktop replacement
Vista Home Premium
Dynamic Link Library Issues (FIX w/o registry patrol):
Error loading odbc_isv.dll
The specified module could not be found.
RunDll
Error loading C:\accountuser\AppData\Local\atudefe.dll
c:\Users\account\AppData\Local\atudefe.dll is not a valid Win32 application.