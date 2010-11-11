Someone will make it if there is a market for it; you can be sure of that. Since you can't find one then I guess maybe there is no market for it. There are just too many guys like me out there (cheap skates, hehe).
I would like to organize the chaos that is currently my local non-profits' Audio-Visual System.
They have:
1. 50 inch Toshiba Big Screen with RGB to the PC for Netflix
2. PC used for Netflix and Playing MP3 Music on MediaPlayer,
3. A Combo DVD VHS Player,
4. Vinyl Record Player,
5. DirecTV Cable Box,
6. Radio Receiver with no remote capability handling all audio from all devices (that I want to eliminate and replace) with the following:
LEAST EXPENSIVE AMP THAT CAN UTILIZE A SINGLE REMOTE THAT COULD OPERATE EVERYTHING INCLUDING THE PC. IT MUST OPERATE SIMPLE ENOUGH TO BE FIGURED-OUT BY COMPUTER ILLITERATE NEWBIES.
What I might want is perhaps some kind of Wireless PC Keyboard-Touchpad-Mouse Combo that is ALSO a Universal Remote. Sound too good to be true? Someone has surely jumped on that by now and made one. But who?
FYI, this system would be setup by a savvy tech who knows a little rocket science.