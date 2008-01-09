PC Hardware forum

General discussion

need to know how to properly turn off onboard graphics

by thelazer2003 / January 9, 2008 1:01 PM PST

I'm currently installing an Nvidia GeForce FX 5200 pci 256mb graphics card on a windows vista home premium system. The instruction pamphlet says that some systems need their onboard graphics turned off before the geforce fx 5200 can be activated. It also says that I need to refer to my computer's manual to properly deactivate the onboard graphics. It was a custom build, so I don't have a manual. So basically, I need to know how to properly disable the onboard graphics so I can start using my new graphics card.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: need to know how to properly turn off onboard graphics
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: need to know how to properly turn off onboard graphics
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
On board graphics control
by lacsr / January 9, 2008 8:42 PM PST

is usually done in the BIOS screen. Depending on the setup, but most common is to access the BIOS screen at boot up by pressing ESC or DEL or F2, etc. If you are familiar with your motherboard, fine. If not, do some reading on the BIOS pages before you start. Changing the setup in BIOS incorrectly can cause problems. Also, you might check to see if there are Vista drivers for that card. BTW: that card is not much of an improvement over on board graphics. Are you sure you want to do that?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Remember that it's specific to the board.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 9, 2008 10:51 PM PST

Some don't have an off setting such as many of the i81x and i91x chipsets and owners lose weeks trying to turn it off. Sadly I can't find the motherboard model or if some HP the model of that.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
turn off onboard graphics for "The Graphics Switcharoo"
by denkile / January 11, 2008 5:19 PM PST

TIP: I like to connect two monitors for this..
...one onboard and one oncard...just in case...
...also a backup PC for email support.

Search the video card mfgr site for
manual, FAQs, etc. Nvidia link:
http://www.nvidia.com/page/support.html
>knowledgebase>>>troubleshooting>BIOS Settings

With a custom built you are more likely to find
good manuals with detailed BIOS settings
at the motherboard mfgr site.
Your BIOS manual may be on your mobo CD.

The general switcharoo procedure is
_uninstall onboard software
_"disable" onboard in System>Hardware>Device Manager
(takes effect after shutdown)
_install drivers and software for card
_shutdown
_install card and switch monitor cable
_startup entering BIOS
_enter BIOS settings to disable onboard
and setup card
_exit and save and restart
_check Device Manager and VideoProperties>Advanced

XP sometimes reinstalles the onboard....
....disable it and restart.

Good luck with it.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
In the BIOS
by markerichannelly / January 12, 2008 3:40 AM PST

I have the same card installed in my Dell Dimension 2400, no AGP slot! Just regular PCI. My BIOS automatically uses an PCI Graphics Card if one is present instead of the integrated GPU. Maybe yours is similar. The integrated card shows up in device manager, but I just don't install the driver for it, so it automatically uses the nVidia card only. You can install the driver and use it as another card but I don't need more than 2 monitors, yet!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to PC Hardware forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.