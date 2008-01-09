need to know how to properly turn off onboard graphics

is usually done in the BIOS screen. Depending on the setup, but most common is to access the BIOS screen at boot up by pressing ESC or DEL or F2, etc. If you are familiar with your motherboard, fine. If not, do some reading on the BIOS pages before you start. Changing the setup in BIOS incorrectly can cause problems. Also, you might check to see if there are Vista drivers for that card. BTW: that card is not much of an improvement over on board graphics. Are you sure you want to do that?
I'm currently installing an Nvidia GeForce FX 5200 pci 256mb graphics card on a windows vista home premium system. The instruction pamphlet says that some systems need their onboard graphics turned off before the geforce fx 5200 can be activated. It also says that I need to refer to my computer's manual to properly deactivate the onboard graphics. It was a custom build, so I don't have a manual. So basically, I need to know how to properly disable the onboard graphics so I can start using my new graphics card.