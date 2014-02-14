The idea is the the scratch protector is just that. There is no scratch proof version. Change it when it looks bad and ask why you are scratching it. Get a clamshell case or otterbox if need be.
Bob
Hi all,
I need your little help. I need to change my Note II screen protector. I need new one which one will scratch proof and long lasting also. Can you provide me any online shop link where can I find the best one?? I did not change the screen protector before. It'll helpful for me if you give me tips to install it.
Thanks