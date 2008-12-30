The Canon S5 IS has been updated and is now called the SX10 IS.

The Panasonic FZ18 has been updated and is now called the FZ28.



The 3 cameras mentioned from that article are pretty well matched.

It usually come down to which you like best.



The Start-Up time is not so important, as that just represents the time between when you press the power button until the camera is ready to shoot. That time may change depending upon what capacity memory card you are using.

If you are in that big of a panic to shoot the first photo, you should have turned the camera on in anticipation of a shot anyway.



The shot to shot times are shown to be just about equal.

If you need something faster, put the camera in "burst" mode or "continuous" mode.



My notes about shutter lag, show better results that what CNET is showing.

Mine show:

Panasonic 0.4

Sony 0.4

Canon 0.2

That could be differences in testing methods.



I have never seen a rating for shutter lag in dim light.

That would be subjective as to what constitutes "dim light"

The thing that makes up the most of the shutter lag time is waiting for the camera to achieve focus lock.



The best way to shorten shutter lag (with any camera) to about 0.1 second is do what the professionals do.

Frame your shot, press the shutter button half way down, then re-frame your shot and then press the shutter button the rest of the way down.

That gives the auto-focus time to lock focus before you take the picture.



If I had to choose from the three cameras, I would have to resort to flipping a coin or go with my feelings after handling the cameras.

No matter which camaera you choose, you will not make a mistake.

