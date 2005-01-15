Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

Need some help

by coach1 / January 15, 2005 1:51 AM PST

I was just looking thru the services list and I noticed a listing that struck me as being odd. I was hoping someone here could shed some light about it, ZEsoft driver. Is this some sort of adware or spyware. I have winxp home,and I run ad-aware often but still get ads.

Any Help is appreciated

C:\WINDOWS\zeta.exe
by Marianna Schmudlach / January 15, 2005 2:32 AM PST
In reply to: Need some help

Can you find the above in your taskbar??

To stop it, go to Start, Run, and type in services.msc, click OK.
Scroll down to ZESOFT, double click it, click the Stop button. Now click the arrow in the drop down window for Startup type and set it to Disabled.
Click Apply, then OK. Make sure this phantom Service has not reactivated itself prior to any scanning of the system.

I don't know how extensive your problem is coach1...
by Echo2 / January 15, 2005 6:24 PM PST
In reply to: Need some help

but comprehensive instructions and tools for removing this and the other possibly related pests which may also be present on your PC are available here-http://forum.aumha.org/viewtopic.php?p=61972.
Be patient. Read carefully and you'll be fine!

Regards,

TopGun
by Marianna Schmudlach / January 15, 2005 7:21 PM PST

That is a coincidence !

This one:

O23 - Service: ZESOFT - Unknown - C:\WINDOWS\zeta.exe

shows up more and more - ALONE - in a HJT log - NOT with a hijacker- as I think - you suspect ?

Yes...
by Echo2 / January 15, 2005 7:56 PM PST
In reply to: TopGun

I did suspect ZEsoft may well be acccompanied by a hijacker or some other nefarious code. I based that assumption on my reading of a number of Hijack This logs in other forums. Although I grant you it is difficult to determine interconnection between various kinds of invading script(s).And I would not feel qualified to assume that a given script is actually acting alone, unless of course it was the only problem present in a Hijack This log or I was immediately familiar with the malware that was accompanying it.

By the way, Happy New Year Marianna!

most of the time though
by Marianna Schmudlach / January 15, 2005 8:14 PM PST
In reply to: Yes...

you will find it this way:

O23 - Service: ZESOFT - Unknown - C:\WINDOWS\zeta.exe (file missing)

Happy New Year to You too Happy

Yes. That's quite interesting Marianna...
by Echo2 / January 15, 2005 8:19 PM PST

I'll keeep that in mind. (smiley here if I could!)

No smileys?
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / January 15, 2005 8:42 PM PST

Try this TopGun.

: )

ie a colon, then a close bracket, without the space in between. Have a look at the Forum FAQ on the right for more goodies, Happy

Mark

Smilies
by auggief / January 15, 2005 8:50 PM PST
In reply to: No smileys?

Where is the vertical line for confused?

Ahh,
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / January 15, 2005 8:56 PM PST
In reply to: Smilies

difficult one that.

On my keyboared it is the to the left of the Z key, (ie Shift, backward slash), but it may be different for different countries.

Confused

Mark

On mine it is
by roddy32 / January 15, 2005 9:06 PM PST
In reply to: Ahh,

above the "enter" key (ie Shift, backward slash). Confused

Many Thanks
by auggief / January 15, 2005 9:06 PM PST
In reply to: Ahh,
Confused
The shift backward slash shows as two verticle lines, one on top the other but comes out as one.
??
by glenn30 / January 15, 2005 10:00 PM PST
In reply to: Many Thanks
Confused
Thanks Mark!
by Echo2 / January 16, 2005 7:58 AM PST
In reply to: No smileys?

I think I got it this time! :):)

