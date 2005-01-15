Need some help

Can you find the above in your taskbar??
To stop it, go to Start, Run, and type in services.msc, click OK.
Scroll down to ZESOFT, double click it, click the Stop button. Now click the arrow in the drop down window for Startup type and set it to Disabled.
Click Apply, then OK. Make sure this phantom Service has not reactivated itself prior to any scanning of the system.
I was just looking thru the services list and I noticed a listing that struck me as being odd. I was hoping someone here could shed some light about it, ZEsoft driver. Is this some sort of adware or spyware. I have winxp home,and I run ad-aware often but still get ads.
Any Help is appreciated