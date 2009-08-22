Need recommendations for a DVD burner

also read buyer reviews at places like Newegg.com
VAPCMD
I started looking online for a DVD burner to replace my CD drive on my HP d325, I'm using Win XP Pro and it would have to be EIDE. I'm also leaning toward an internal drive, but could go external. I've been looking on CNET and other sites for reviews but all the info is just running together. One person at a local business recommended Sony and Pioneer drives while another uses Asus. I found a DRU 840 which many people seemed to like on Amazon, but I'd like to know what other people would recommend with the many choices that are out there. Thanks for your help.