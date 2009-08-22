Need recommendations for a DVD burner

Storage forum

by chafer444 / August 22, 2009 3:16 AM PDT

I started looking online for a DVD burner to replace my CD drive on my HP d325, I'm using Win XP Pro and it would have to be EIDE. I'm also leaning toward an internal drive, but could go external. I've been looking on CNET and other sites for reviews but all the info is just running together. One person at a local business recommended Sony and Pioneer drives while another uses Asus. I found a DRU 840 which many people seemed to like on Amazon, but I'd like to know what other people would recommend with the many choices that are out there. Thanks for your help.

11 total posts
Collapse -
There are sites that do optical drive reviews and you can
by VAPCMD / August 22, 2009 3:35 AM PDT

also read buyer reviews at places like Newegg.com

VAPCMD

Collapse -
Thanks
by chafer444 / August 22, 2009 3:56 AM PDT

Newegg was one of the places I'd visited. It's just I feel a bit overloaded with various sites recommendations, so I thought I'd ask what others have had success with.

Collapse -
Success with all models.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 22, 2009 5:02 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks

I must have used 50 models in the past year and all work fine. The only issue that dogs many is the few years these things last. But for under 40 bucks I can't complain.
Bob

Collapse -
While I've read reviews at selected sites, I more often
by VAPCMD / August 22, 2009 6:28 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks
Collapse -
Thanks Bob and VAPCMD
by chafer444 / August 22, 2009 7:12 AM PDT

It's good to know there are so many good ones to choose from and I'll check out that link. I've bought an external HD and RAM from newegg so I like using them. I have a tendency to lock on the first model I may read good things about some new product. This time I saw the good reviews on the Sony DRU 840 but when I looked for it at newegg or other places I couldn't find it.

One other thing, does it make much difference if I go with an internal or external burner? I'm kind of leaning toward internal just so I don't have to store it some place else.

Collapse -
An internal CD-DVD is much preferable especially if
by VAPCMD / August 22, 2009 10:36 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks Bob and VAPCMD

your system has only 1 optical drive. I only use externals, HDDs or CD-DVDs, where portability is absolutely necessary. Just don't want extra cables and cases.

VAPCMD

Collapse -
I was thinking along
by chafer444 / August 22, 2009 10:42 AM PDT

those same lines. I also checked out the link from newegg and found several I want to read the reviews others have written. There definitely are plenty of good ones to choose from.

Collapse -
Get one from Newegg
by jainbhawna12 / August 23, 2009 9:46 AM PDT

Just get a cheap one from Newegg.com or Amazon. I've had quite a few CD or DVD Burners and don't remember any dying; just get a cheap one with good reviews, like this one: (http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16827106327). It's a LiteON, I've used quite a few LiteON drives before and none of them have died yet (I'm currently using a DVD burner similar to the one I linked to).

Collapse -
Different URL
by jainbhawna12 / August 23, 2009 9:48 AM PDT
In reply to: Get one from Newegg
Collapse -
This was one
by chafer444 / August 23, 2009 12:10 PM PDT
In reply to: Different URL

that I read about today actually. I noticed in some of the reviews some mentioned the 80 and 40 pin IDE cables, so I need to find out which one I have. The width of the tray was also mentioned so I probably should check it too. Thanks

