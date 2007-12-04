you'll get higher eax support and slightly better framerates with the audigy se, and probably better signal-to-noise ratio. i know there was a very noticeable difference in audio quality between intel hd audio and my audigy 4.
I am considering of upgrading my sound card from an on board Realtek 7.1 HD Audio to the Creative Audigy SE. I know there is no argument that a dedicated SC is better than a basic on board however with the set up I have, will there be a noticeable difference on games, music and movies if I upgraded to the Audigy SE? <br> My current system specs are: <br>
Win Vista, Intel Q6600 processor, 4 gb ram, nVidia 8800 GTS Logitech Z-5300e 5.1 speaker system. Any input would be much appreciated. Thanks!