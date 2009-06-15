Need Opinions On Flyer Design

Saw your postcard. In my opinion there is too much copy, the biggest problem is crowding too much info in a small space...in your case you don't have a lot. Lose the narrative in the first paragraph. If your objective is to point them to a Web site, put the narrative there.If you have an effective first page on Web site you will hold them. OBjective of post card is not to explain camera psychology but visit your site or call the phone. Consider whiting out the LCD TV screen display and putting up your phone number in that space. Assuming you are using the back for mailing, you do have room to bullet information on the side. Check with local PO but you can put info on the left side, as long as you put nothing under the address pain (think vacation postcards, with address shifted to the right and place for you to scribble what a wonderful time you are having on the left. That is where you can put bullets of what you sell.