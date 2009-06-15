Photo Editing & Graphic Design forum

General discussion

Need Opinions On Flyer Design

by charleskirk / June 15, 2009 10:20 AM PDT

This is a postcard size flyer I'm working on. I'm still in the process of designing it. Also I'm am still working on the domain and phone numbers of my company so I will change in accordance when i finalize that info. Just looking for some more opinions from variety of different people.(Business owners) I plan plan of direct marketing this to mainly small companies/ Higher end home owners in the Washington Dc metro area. Thanks for the help in advance!!


Could you please tell me what you think of both the content and design........Thanks!


This flyer both sides are located here:


http://www.flickr.com/photos/39423828@N02/3625274577

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Need Opinions On Flyer Design
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Need Opinions On Flyer Design
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Your postcard)
by katmido / July 17, 2009 9:14 PM PDT

Saw your postcard. In my opinion there is too much copy, the biggest problem is crowding too much info in a small space...in your case you don't have a lot. Lose the narrative in the first paragraph. If your objective is to point them to a Web site, put the narrative there.If you have an effective first page on Web site you will hold them. OBjective of post card is not to explain camera psychology but visit your site or call the phone. Consider whiting out the LCD TV screen display and putting up your phone number in that space. Assuming you are using the back for mailing, you do have room to bullet information on the side. Check with local PO but you can put info on the left side, as long as you put nothing under the address pain (think vacation postcards, with address shifted to the right and place for you to scribble what a wonderful time you are having on the left. That is where you can put bullets of what you sell.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Your Design is good, but did you tried Easy Flyer Creator
by omar_barlas / July 24, 2009 9:53 AM PDT

Your Design is Good, and professional, but did you tried Easy Flyer Creator for designing flyers in less time. see details on http://www.flyerscreator.com

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Photo Editing & Graphic Design forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.