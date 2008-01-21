Currently I have a Netgear 624 router. I have a WindowsXP desktop with a wired connection, a laptop with a wireless connection and an XBox360 with a wireless connection. For the past year or so, I've had continuing problems



- wireless connections are dropped

- wired connection is dropped

- speed is consistently disappointing - for example, using the SpeakEasy test with my desktop connected directly to my cable modem, I get speeds in the ball park of 9Meg. I'll then connect through my router and get speeds closer to 3Meg. When I look at the CNET review for that router, the speeds they report are nowhere near what I get at my home.



I've followed general advice in setting up my router and made very few changes to the default setup.



Now, I'm thinking I want to ditch my current router and get a new one. I'm moving into a new 2-story house with a basement in February. I would like a router that would provide speeds close to my direct connection speeds, have fewer 'drops', cover my entire house (though I understand it is a weaker connection the further you get). My needs are basic browsing, file downloads, some light XBox Live play, file sharing. I'm considering the Linksys WRT150N Router.



- Is this an upgrade over my current router in terms of connection speed and stability?

- Will it have a faster connection for wired and wireless?

- Should it be able to manage being on the 2nd floor and someone in the basement getting a connection (though I understand it would not be as strong a connection as someone closer to the router)?

- Are there routers that give you speeds similar to your speed with a direct modem connection?

- Should I consider a different router?



Any help is appreciated.