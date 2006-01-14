Need my WEP key...how do I find it?

I was having the same problem with my computer in reference to finding the wep key through the router. My setting were changed on my computer at work and then the computer would no longer work on my home network. I had to find the wep key.
1.) using the internet explorer (not AOl or MSN or..)but the internet explorer that your computer came with.
2.) enter "192.168.1.1" in the website address field. do NOT use www in front.
3.) this will bring you to a linksys website.
4.) click on wireless
5.) then wireless security
6.) then you will see the page with the wep key listed.
7.) use the first wep key listed.
thought this might help you
I have a Linksys router, and four laptops operating off my wireless system, all PCs with different operating systems (2000 and XP). I set up my wireless network to be secure, and there's a password that I enter into three of the laptops in order to connect. However, the fourth, an IBM Thinkpad running XP, doesn't want my password...it wants a WEP key in order to connect to the network. I can't seem to get this off of my other computers. Can anyone help me?
Thanks!