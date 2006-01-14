Networking & Wireless forum

Need my WEP key...how do I find it?

by cedar543 / January 5, 2006 10:26 PM PST

I have a Linksys router, and four laptops operating off my wireless system, all PCs with different operating systems (2000 and XP). I set up my wireless network to be secure, and there's a password that I enter into three of the laptops in order to connect. However, the fourth, an IBM Thinkpad running XP, doesn't want my password...it wants a WEP key in order to connect to the network. I can't seem to get this off of my other computers. Can anyone help me?

Thanks!

(NT) here is how i did it.
by bouellette / January 14, 2006 8:23 AM PST

I was having the same problem with my computer in reference to finding the wep key through the router. My setting were changed on my computer at work and then the computer would no longer work on my home network. I had to find the wep key.
1.) using the internet explorer (not AOl or MSN or..)but the internet explorer that your computer came with.
2.) enter "192.168.1.1" in the website address field. do NOT use www in front.
3.) this will bring you to a linksys website.
4.) click on wireless
5.) then wireless security
6.) then you will see the page with the wep key listed.
7.) use the first wep key listed.

thought this might help you

NICE
by T1MMYR0CKZ / March 5, 2008 2:04 AM PST

IT WORKS PERFECTLY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

FYI...
by Papa Echo / March 5, 2008 7:13 AM PST
In reply to: NICE

...that address is not for a website, but the gateway to your wireless router. It is quite a common address, but some brands have a different one, and you will find then that it does not work...

WEP
by mikowai / August 25, 2008 10:37 AM PDT

Thanks that realy helped!

I can't find it
by Mike_Nintendo / October 25, 2008 11:35 AM PDT

I need to configure the WEP on my Nintendo DS so I can play online with it, but I'm not sure how to locate it, so I followed that one guy's instructions.

-I went to 192.168.1.1

-I clicked "Wireless" then "Wirless Security" like u said.

-After I clicked on "Wireless Security" I saw "Security mode disabled" in a drop down box.

-I clicked on the drop down box, and I saw "WEP" at the very bottom.

-After I clicked that, all these things appeard like "Default Transmit Key" "WEP encryption" "Passphrase:" and "Key 1, Key 2, Key 3, Key 4" I have no idea wat to do here. I don't see the WEP here, unless is it the thing that says "WEP encryption: 64 bits 10 hex digits"?

Plz help, I don't get this lol...

Can't Configyre WEP on Thinkpad
by wkorbe / June 10, 2009 2:49 PM PDT
In reply to: I can't find it

I have the exact same problem on my Thinkpad R50 running XP with built-in wireless that you described. All my other PCs, Tivo, etc work just fine by entering a WEP password, but the Thinkpat only connects to unsecured networks and I cannot fine a way to enter the WEP password (seem slike that method is NOT support). Any thoughts??

I wanted to say "Thank You"
by francis_kau / December 25, 2008 1:08 PM PST

Your suggestions worked perfectly - just a side note: Username (Leave blank); Password - admin.

I'll be darned - found out the information I needed to attach the Nintendo Wii to the router. Now my kids are challenging kids around the world and neighborhood.

As we say in Hawaii, "Mahalo" (Thank You so Much).

Aloha - Frank

finding wep key for linksys
by dialak / January 22, 2009 2:46 PM PST

it didn't work when I tryed too access that website.

Thank you SO much!
by DCFinCali / April 20, 2009 4:21 PM PDT

Got myself a new netbook and wanted to access my wireless connection at home to test it out, before I leave on a trip tomorrow. Could only remember the network NAME. You're a lifesaver!

DINT WORK
by Tomm324 / April 26, 2009 1:26 AM PDT

it came up wiv "HUAWEI" wierd!

not working :( any other solution?
by xian11 / October 16, 2009 4:43 AM PDT

It's just that every time I enter "192.168.1.1" , I get a blank screen. Please help!?

pretty close
by guitarrokerz / October 24, 2009 4:29 AM PDT

there are a few problems with how you do it since not everyone has your type of wi-fi so here (in detail) is how anyone can do it:

1) Click "Start" then "Run" type in "CMD" (without the "")
2) a black window with some writing should open up. without clicking anything on your mouse or anything type in "ipconfig" without ""
3) on a vista you might get paragraphs and paragraphs of writing just scroll up (or dwn if you r at the top of the page) and find "default gateway" there should be a number beside it that will most likely be 192.168 followed by a few more number.
on an xp you will get three things
IP adress
Gateway
Subnet
4) open up a browser (i used either mozilla or interent but its up to you) and type in your gate way key (the one starting with 192.168)
5) a pop up will come up and ask you for your username and password (if not skip a few steps)
5) at the name of the pop-up it should say that _____ is requesting a password google whatever is in that blank and u wil find out what your wireless interent provider is (could be linksys could be D-Link)
6) once you have found out what your provider is then google _______ default passwords (the ______ is where you write the provider)
7) found out which password and username you need and typoe it into your pop-up
Cool you will be brought to a page where there should be an option "wireless" somewhere. click it
9) on a scroll menu click on WEP (or WPA if that is the key you r looking for)
10) with WEP there should be a number of keys. take first one and write it down so you don't forget it
11) with WPA use the "server 1" IP for your key


and there anyone can follow these steps

wep
by djessex / January 15, 2006 2:23 PM PST

Need my WEP key...how do I find it?

Have Linksys router Model WRT54G, and i lost my wep key
by ottesen07 / August 11, 2006 2:16 AM PDT
In reply to: wep

i had a computer specialist set up my router, and he can't find the paper where he recorded the key, i have done lots of googling, and people give me this link, 192.168.1.1, i try it, but i don't know the username or password, other people tell me they are Admin, admin, but that doesn't work, please help me

Username and password issue?
by GothicProphet / May 1, 2008 3:26 PM PDT

It really depends on the make and model of the router, but for most Linksys models the Username is blank and the password is admin

linksys routers
by harrisonfuller / May 6, 2009 8:24 PM PDT

Linksys wireless routers are defalt.
The settings page username is admin and password is admin
thought it may help.

Finding wep key
by rajaddun / November 30, 2008 10:13 AM PST

Everything posted thus far seems to run true...the main thing is finding your router's username and password. Which seems to be just a little different for each case. I tried all of the above before finally searching for the company who manufactured my modem (which happen to be actiontec or something) for the factory setting username and password. this combo worked for me
username: admin
password: password

another offered was...
username: admin
password: (leave field blank)

Linksys Wep Key
by dclutter / December 20, 2008 4:36 AM PST
In reply to: Finding wep key

I am trying to find the Wep key for my Linksys router WRT45GS. The link 192.168.1.1 does not work for me. I get a page that says "Connection Interrupted - The connection to the server was interrupted while loading" I am working on an xmas gift for my son and any help would be greatly appreciated.

wep key
by leebaker / December 20, 2008 12:57 PM PST
In reply to: Linksys Wep Key

I was given a wrt54g router I pushed the reset button.
entered the numbers given in other post then I entered admin as the password it showed the wep address.

Later since I didn't have the install disk I went to linksys web site down loaded the router install programs for vista.

It allowed me to use wap as the security level I made up my own wap key but you can use the install programs self generated one.

I also downloaded the update program so I would have the latest system

hope this helps.

Lee

WEP key
by dclutter / December 21, 2008 2:03 AM PST
In reply to: wep key

Thank you so much!!! My son's gift is finally complete.

Thanks!
by iamdownloader / May 15, 2009 3:52 AM PDT
In reply to: Finding wep key

Thanks everyone! Now I can figure out my loss WEP key. I just installed my wifi within our community. 300m distance range.
Thanks everyone! Now I can figure out my loss WEP key. I just installed my wifi within our community. 300m distance range.

tech support
by mr_havok / March 22, 2009 2:19 AM PDT

Your not supposed to use a user-name. you should just have to type in password "admin". that's all there is to it.

lynksys username and password
by guitarrokerz / October 24, 2009 4:36 AM PDT

-not everyone has the same lynksys username and password
-unless you changed it then you should have a default password and username
-to find your default password google "lynksys default password"
-click on a link and start going but if you cant find one that works use this site:
http://compnetworking.about.com/od/routers/qt/linksys_passwds.htm

there that is how you find it

WEP Key
by jan8348 / July 29, 2009 7:58 AM PDT
In reply to: wep

How do I find my Wpe key

In case you didn't read the entire discussion.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 29, 2009 8:58 AM PDT
In reply to: WEP Key

You just reset the router and start over.

wep key
by RAFA1982 / February 16, 2009 7:00 AM PST

apparently for the messages it works but i have a problem
i tried the following passwords and none of them works
login: admin password: none
login: none password: admin
login: admin password: admin
my router is a SLANPRO LP-5420G
there is a number in the label under the name fcc id i dont know if that is the WEP key
thx for the help

try this
by jimmypetran / February 22, 2009 6:24 AM PST
In reply to: wep key

try login: admin
Password: password

site with lynksys usernames and passwords
by guitarrokerz / October 24, 2009 4:39 AM PDT
In reply to: wep key
new key
by erikgotaa / October 27, 2009 6:44 PM PDT
