Need monitor help to increase hertz

by monitorhelp1 / January 14, 2016 4:59 PM PST

Hello I just bought this monitor http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00X4090UO?psc=1&redirect=true&ref_=od_aui_detailpages00

The monitor came with no DVI cable and is at 60 hertz with a VGA cable. Would any of these DVI cables http://www.amazon.com/AmazonBasics-DVI-Cable-Feet-Meters/dp/B00IHMFIBY/ref=pd_sim_147_4?ie=UTF8&dpID=41oGd0wMfML&dpSrc=sims&preST=_AC_UL160_SR160%2C160_&refRID=1WE4VWFKS9FYWD12K31V

http://www.amazon.com/DVI-LCD-Monitor-Cable-Foot/dp/B0041BT21M/ref=pd_sim_147_5?ie=UTF8&dpID=41NjFOLfIlL&dpSrc=sims&preST=_AC_UL160_SR160%2C160_&refRID=1WE4VWFKS9FYWD12K31V work with the monitor and would it make it so i can have more hertz?

Why do you need to increase hertz?
by Oldartq / January 14, 2016 11:11 PM PST

I don't know what version of OS you are using. But on win10...do this; control panel->adjust screen resolution->advance settings->monitor, you see any other refresh rate you can set?

for gaming (cs go)
by monitorhelp1 / January 15, 2016 8:03 AM PST

I don't see any other refresh rate i can set, i thought it was because i need to hook up a dvi cord first. I thought i checked how much hertz this goes up to on the amazon page, i don't see it now though so i probably miss looked that

That monitor looks to have a 60Hz panel.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 15, 2016 7:40 AM PST

That's fixed and if you send more than 60 or less you usually find it won't display.

Can you share why you are trying to break your setup?

(NT) for gaming
by monitorhelp1 / January 15, 2016 8:03 AM PST
for gaming (cs go)
by monitorhelp1 / January 15, 2016 8:04 AM PST

yeah i thought i saw that it had more hertz on the amazon page, i guess i miss looked that

Most folk for gaming want to get more FPS which is not
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 15, 2016 8:20 AM PST
In reply to: for gaming (cs go)

More Hertz on the display rate. Be aware that optimizing CS GO is well done so I won't embark on optimizing CS GO here but focus on monitor panel and input rates.

Yeah all i had left to get was more hertz
by monitorhelp1 / January 15, 2016 1:17 PM PST

I have good fps and everything, but for cs go competitive having more hertz you can see a huge difference. Now i just have a big monitor at 60hz, i should have checked what i was buying better.

