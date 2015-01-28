I can't guess if the old XPS ran it smoothly. The rest of your software list don't run in the background exactly. Chrom, Office pretty much sleep and get swapped out if need be. So almost no load at all. iTunes usually isn't a load and I've run that on my 200 buck Asus x200ca with dual core celeron 4GB ram.
As to RAM, try 8GB to ward off the future.
Bob
Hey everyone. My 7-year old Dell XPS finally bit the dust and I'm in the market for a new laptop.
What I'm really looking for is just a laptop that can handle running SPSS smoothly with other things (like Chrome, iTunes, Microsoft Office, etc.) in the background. I have no interested in PC gaming or anything else. I just need something relatively inexpensive that can handle the tank that SPSS can be.
Any recommendations on processor (quad core versus i3 or i5) and the amount of RAM that should be sufficient would be great.
Thanks!