carmcsl,
You can download an electronic copy of the operations manual here:
http://tinyurl.com/c3jknw
Hope that helps!
--HDTech
I can use my Samsung 2333HD remote to operate the t.v., but cannot find function to use the DVD player I've attached. There are several buttons on the remote in which I have no clue how to use. The t.v. did not come with an operations manual. The disk provided appears to be instructions to operate the computer monitor feature. Please send me specific instructions on how to operate all t.v. attachments and use the t.v. remote buttons.