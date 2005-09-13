Need information on a ALL in One Printer

A lot depends on your PC and OS!!
If you have USB (should) and XP it is almost plug and play. Hook up the printer with a USB cable, install the software that came with the printer and go.
If you don't have XP you will have to read the book that came with printer.
Dell and others have deals of a new PC and Printer.
I have a Lexmark 68 or is it 86, oh well it works. John
Hi everyone,
I looking to purchase a All in printer- print,copy,scan,fax! I have been looking at Lexmark and Hp, and Canon! I don't want to go over $200 dollars if possible! Im not into making photos, so that's not a priority, but would be nice! I have a compaq computer, lol need a new pc too! I have been checking at printers at ,but limited selection. I have looking at reviews and so forth! Im looking for something that isn't going to take me 8 hours to hook up, and somewhat good print quality!
Would love any input!
Regards,
Spottedskunk