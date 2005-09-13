Peripherals forum

by spottedskunk / September 13, 2005

Hi everyone,
I looking to purchase a All in printer- print,copy,scan,fax! I have been looking at Lexmark and Hp, and Canon! I don't want to go over $200 dollars if possible! Im not into making photos, so that's not a priority, but would be nice! I have a compaq computer, lol need a new pc too! I have been checking at printers at ,but limited selection. I have looking at reviews and so forth! Im looking for something that isn't going to take me 8 hours to hook up, and somewhat good print quality!
Would love any input!
Regards,
Spottedskunk

You are posting a reply to: Need information on a ALL in One Printer
5 total posts
Collapse -
I have a compaq computer, lol need a new pc too!
by jcrobso / September 14, 2005

A lot depends on your PC and OS!!
If you have USB (should) and XP it is almost plug and play. Hook up the printer with a USB cable, install the software that came with the printer and go.
If you don't have XP you will have to read the book that came with printer.
Dell and others have deals of a new PC and Printer.
I have a Lexmark 68 or is it 86, oh well it works. John

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
RE
by nino88 / September 14, 2005

I'm not a fan of HP printers. For all in one, I currently use Brother MFC 5840 but it's not for photo printing. I read many good review on Epson all in one also.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I am currently using an Epson
by El Alquimista / September 15, 2005
In reply to: RE

all-in-one, and would not recommend it In general, I prefer Brother and HP printers.

Hope this helps

Frank

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
All in one printer
by Northwayice / September 17, 2005

Last Jan I got a H.P. 3 in 1 printer ,it came thru with a CD for installing and operating the system.
I also have a Compaq Presario with windows XP home, And there was no problem installing it nor in setting it up. And I must say I love it, and to date, have hjas no problems with it. Northwayice

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Peripherals forum 5 total posts
