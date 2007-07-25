Need help with Sony Camcorder CCD-TRV 65

The plastic strip on top of the camcorder with the play, rew, ffwd, etc buttons on it has popped off. There is a thin flat gold electrical connection(?) attatched. I cant figure out how to get it back together correctly. With this piece disconnected I have no playback and no control with any of the other buttons.
Any help would greatly help
Thanks!!
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.