Computer Help forum

Question

need help with ports and some viruses

by fudgemonkeymen / December 1, 2012 11:28 AM PST

so i was scanning my ports to day to just find a whole plethora of them are open for vpns, ddos programs and keyloggers (ill add the list of ports on the end). but i cant get any anti-viruses or firewall to pick them up, so now im kind of stuck on, what ports should i block and how do i even get them off my comp

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: need help with ports and some viruses
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: need help with ports and some viruses
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
10 total posts
Collapse -
Clarification Request
I'd reconsider your posting.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 1, 2012 12:21 PM PST

It's very hard to find the reply button. Any reason for such a lengthy post?

As to what ports, open ports are no threat since some app must answer the message. This basic understanding of open ports appears to be where the scare mongers prey on many.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
yeah sorry
by fudgemonkeymen / December 1, 2012 12:40 PM PST

i was trying to break it up, what im mostly worried about here are
31337/udp unknown BackOrifice
27444/udp unknown Trinoo_Bcast

it looks like their trying to use me as a zombie for ddosing

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
It looks like the scare monger is winning this round.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 2, 2012 12:57 AM PST
In reply to: yeah sorry

If those pests are not installed on your PC then why would the open port be a threat?

Some basic understanding of how things work is needed here. If BackOrifice is not installed on your PC that open port and a packet for it goes unanswered. Just like what happens if you block it with a firewall.

Your choice to be scared into doing something or keep learning.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
what are even talking about
by fudgemonkeymen / December 2, 2012 5:23 PM PST

if i didn't have the programs on my comp in the first place thy wouldn't be coming up in a nmap scan

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) What programs do you have on your comp?
by Kees_B Forum moderator / December 2, 2012 5:38 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
If you had programs listening on all those ports.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 2, 2012 7:04 PM PST

Then this is the worst infection I've even seen. My bet is this is not a list of ports being listened to but a list of open ports.

I think you have to decide if you are going to be scared into doing something and hope it's OK or learn more about this.

I simplified it but the scare tactics seem to win about half the time.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
tcp ports
by fudgemonkeymen / December 1, 2012 11:29 AM PST

PORT STATE SERVICE VERSION

1/tcp unknown tcpmux

3/tcp unknown compressnet

4/tcp unknown unknown

6/tcp unknown unknown

7/tcp unknown echo

9/tcp unknown discard

13/tcp unknown daytime

17/tcp unknown qotd

19/tcp unknown chargen

20/tcp unknown ftp-data

21/tcp unknown ftp

22/tcp unknown ssh

23/tcp unknown telnet

24/tcp unknown priv-mail

25/tcp unknown smtp

26/tcp unknown rsftp

30/tcp unknown unknown

32/tcp unknown unknown

33/tcp unknown dsp

37/tcp unknown time

42/tcp unknown nameserver

43/tcp unknown whois

49/tcp unknown tacacs

53/tcp unknown domain

70/tcp unknown gopher

79/tcp unknown finger

80/tcp unknown http

81/tcp unknown hosts2-ns

82/tcp unknown xfer

83/tcp unknown mit-ml-dev

84/tcp unknown ctf

85/tcp unknown mit-ml-dev

88/tcp unknown kerberos-sec

89/tcp unknown su-mit-tg

90/tcp unknown dnsix

99/tcp unknown metagram

100/tcp unknown newacct

106/tcp unknown pop3pw

109/tcp unknown pop2

110/tcp unknown pop3

111/tcp unknown rpcbind

113/tcp unknown ident

119/tcp unknown nntp

125/tcp unknown locus-map

135/tcp unknown msrpc

139/tcp unknown netbios-ssn

143/tcp unknown imap

144/tcp unknown news

146/tcp unknown iso-tp0

161/tcp unknown snmp

163/tcp unknown cmip-man

179/tcp unknown bgp

199/tcp unknown smux

211/tcp unknown 914c-g

212/tcp unknown anet

222/tcp unknown rsh-spx

254/tcp unknown unknown

255/tcp unknown unknown

256/tcp unknown fw1-secureremote

259/tcp unknown esro-gen

264/tcp unknown bgmp

280/tcp unknown http-mgmt

301/tcp unknown unknown

306/tcp unknown unknown

311/tcp unknown asip-webadmin

340/tcp unknown unknown

366/tcp unknown odmr

389/tcp unknown ldap

406/tcp unknown imsp

407/tcp unknown timbuktu

416/tcp unknown silverplatter

417/tcp unknown onmux

425/tcp unknown icad-el

427/tcp unknown svrloc

443/tcp unknown https

444/tcp unknown snpp

445/tcp unknown microsoft-ds

458/tcp unknown appleqtc

464/tcp unknown kpasswd5

465/tcp unknown smtps

481/tcp unknown dvs

497/tcp unknown retrospect

500/tcp unknown isakmp

512/tcp unknown exec

513/tcp unknown login

514/tcp unknown shell

515/tcp unknown printer

524/tcp unknown ncp

541/tcp unknown uucp-rlogin

543/tcp unknown klogin

544/tcp unknown kshell

545/tcp unknown ekshell

548/tcp unknown afp

554/tcp unknown rtsp

555/tcp unknown dsf

563/tcp unknown snews

587/tcp unknown submission

593/tcp unknown http-rpc-epmap

616/tcp unknown sco-sysmgr

617/tcp unknown sco-dtmgr

625/tcp unknown apple-xsrvr-admin

631/tcp unknown ipp

636/tcp unknown ldapssl

646/tcp unknown ldp

648/tcp unknown rrp

666/tcp unknown doom

667/tcp unknown disclose

668/tcp unknown mecomm

683/tcp unknown corba-iiop

687/tcp unknown asipregistry

691/tcp unknown resvc

700/tcp unknown epp

705/tcp unknown agentx

711/tcp unknown cisco-tdp

714/tcp unknown iris-xpcs

720/tcp unknown unknown

722/tcp unknown unknown

726/tcp unknown unknown

749/tcp unknown kerberos-adm

765/tcp unknown webster

777/tcp unknown multiling-http

783/tcp unknown spamassassin

787/tcp unknown qsc

800/tcp unknown mdbs_daemon

801/tcp unknown device

808/tcp unknown ccproxy-http

843/tcp unknown unknown

873/tcp unknown rsync

880/tcp unknown unknown

888/tcp unknown accessbuilder

898/tcp unknown sun-manageconsole

900/tcp unknown omginitialrefs

901/tcp unknown samba-swat

902/tcp unknown iss-realsecure

903/tcp unknown iss-console-mgr

911/tcp unknown xact-backup

912/tcp unknown apex-mesh

981/tcp unknown unknown

987/tcp unknown unknown

990/tcp unknown ftps

992/tcp unknown telnets

993/tcp unknown imaps

995/tcp unknown pop3s

999/tcp unknown garcon

1000/tcp unknown cadlock

1001/tcp unknown unknown

1002/tcp unknown windows-icfw

1007/tcp unknown unknown

1009/tcp unknown unknown

1010/tcp unknown surf

1011/tcp unknown unknown

1021/tcp unknown exp1

1022/tcp unknown exp2

1023/tcp unknown netvenuechat

1024/tcp unknown kdm

1025/tcp unknown NFS-or-IIS

1026/tcp unknown LSA-or-nterm

1027/tcp unknown IIS

1028/tcp unknown unknown

1029/tcp unknown ms-lsa

1030/tcp unknown iad1

1031/tcp unknown iad2

1032/tcp unknown iad3

1033/tcp unknown netinfo

1034/tcp unknown zincite-a

1035/tcp unknown multidropper

1036/tcp unknown nsstp

1037/tcp unknown ams

1038/tcp unknown mtqp

1039/tcp unknown sbl

1040/tcp unknown netsaint

1041/tcp unknown danf-ak2

1042/tcp unknown afrog

1043/tcp unknown boinc

1044/tcp unknown dcutility

1045/tcp unknown fpitp

1046/tcp unknown wfremotertm

1047/tcp unknown neod1

1048/tcp unknown neod2

1049/tcp unknown td-postman

1050/tcp unknown java-or-OTGfileshare

1051/tcp unknown optima-vnet

1052/tcp unknown ddt

1053/tcp unknown remote-as

1054/tcp unknown brvread

1055/tcp unknown ansyslmd

1056/tcp unknown vfo

1057/tcp unknown startron

1058/tcp unknown nim

1059/tcp unknown nimreg

1060/tcp unknown polestar

1061/tcp unknown kiosk

1062/tcp unknown veracity

1063/tcp unknown kyoceranetdev

1064/tcp unknown jstel

1065/tcp unknown syscomlan

1066/tcp unknown fpo-fns

1067/tcp unknown instl_boots

1068/tcp unknown instl_bootc

1069/tcp unknown cognex-insight

1070/tcp unknown gmrupdateserv

1071/tcp unknown bsquare-voip

1072/tcp unknown cardax

1073/tcp unknown bridgecontrol

1074/tcp unknown warmspotMgmt

1075/tcp unknown rdrmshc

1076/tcp unknown sns_credit

1077/tcp unknown imgames

1078/tcp unknown avocent-proxy

1079/tcp unknown asprovatalk

1080/tcp unknown socks

1081/tcp unknown pvuniwien

1082/tcp unknown amt-esd-prot

1083/tcp unknown ansoft-lm-1

1084/tcp unknown ansoft-lm-2

1085/tcp unknown webobjects

1086/tcp unknown cplscrambler-lg

1087/tcp unknown cplscrambler-in

1088/tcp unknown cplscrambler-al

1089/tcp unknown ff-annunc

1090/tcp unknown ff-fms

1091/tcp unknown ff-sm

1092/tcp unknown obrpd

1093/tcp unknown proofd

1094/tcp unknown rootd

1095/tcp unknown nicelink

1096/tcp unknown cnrprotocol

1097/tcp unknown sunclustermgr

1098/tcp unknown rmiactivation

1099/tcp unknown rmiregistry

1100/tcp unknown mctp

1102/tcp unknown adobeserver-1

1104/tcp unknown xrl

1105/tcp unknown ftranhc

1106/tcp unknown isoipsigport-1

1107/tcp unknown isoipsigport-2

1108/tcp unknown ratio-adp

1110/tcp unknown nfsd-status

1111/tcp unknown lmsocialserver

1112/tcp unknown msql

1113/tcp unknown ltp-deepspace

1114/tcp unknown mini-sql

1117/tcp unknown ardus-mtrns

1119/tcp unknown bnetgame

1121/tcp unknown rmpp

1122/tcp unknown availant-mgr

1123/tcp unknown murray

1124/tcp unknown hpvmmcontrol

1126/tcp unknown hpvmmdata

1130/tcp unknown casp

1131/tcp unknown caspssl

1132/tcp unknown kvm-via-ip

1137/tcp unknown trim

1138/tcp unknown encrypted_admin

1141/tcp unknown mxomss

1145/tcp unknown x9-icue

1147/tcp unknown capioverlan

1148/tcp unknown elfiq-repl

1149/tcp unknown bvtsonar

1151/tcp unknown unizensus

1152/tcp unknown winpoplanmess

1154/tcp unknown resacommunity

1163/tcp unknown sddp

1164/tcp unknown qsm-proxy

1165/tcp unknown qsm-gui

1166/tcp unknown qsm-remote

1169/tcp unknown tripwire

1174/tcp unknown fnet-remote-ui

1175/tcp unknown dossier

1183/tcp unknown llsurfup-http

1185/tcp unknown catchpole

1186/tcp unknown mysql-cluster

1187/tcp unknown alias

1192/tcp unknown caids-sensor

1198/tcp unknown cajo-discovery

1199/tcp unknown dmidi

1201/tcp unknown nucleus-sand

1213/tcp unknown mpc-lifenet

1216/tcp unknown etebac5

1217/tcp unknown hpss-ndapi

1218/tcp unknown aeroflight-ads

1233/tcp unknown univ-appserver

1234/tcp unknown hotline

1236/tcp unknown bvcontrol

1244/tcp unknown isbconference1

1247/tcp unknown visionpyramid

1248/tcp unknown hermes

1259/tcp unknown opennl-voice

1271/tcp unknown excw

1272/tcp unknown cspmlockmgr

1277/tcp unknown miva-mqs

1287/tcp unknown routematch

1296/tcp unknown dproxy

1300/tcp unknown h323hostcallsc

1301/tcp unknown ci3-software-1

1309/tcp unknown jtag-server

1310/tcp unknown husky

1311/tcp unknown rxmon

1322/tcp unknown novation

1328/tcp unknown ewall

1334/tcp unknown writesrv

1352/tcp unknown lotusnotes

1417/tcp unknown timbuktu-srv1

1433/tcp unknown ms-sql-s

1434/tcp unknown ms-sql-m

1443/tcp unknown ies-lm

1455/tcp unknown esl-lm

1461/tcp unknown ibm_wrless_lan

1494/tcp unknown citrix-ica

1500/tcp unknown vlsi-lm

1501/tcp unknown sas-3

1503/tcp unknown imtc-mcs

1521/tcp unknown oracle

1524/tcp unknown ingreslock

1533/tcp unknown virtual-places

1556/tcp unknown veritas_pbx

1580/tcp unknown tn-tl-r1

1583/tcp unknown simbaexpress

1594/tcp unknown sixtrak

1600/tcp unknown issd

1641/tcp unknown invision

1658/tcp unknown sixnetudr

1666/tcp unknown netview-aix-6

1687/tcp unknown nsjtp-ctrl

1688/tcp unknown nsjtp-data

1700/tcp unknown mps-raft

1717/tcp unknown fj-hdnet

1718/tcp unknown h323gatedisc

1719/tcp unknown h323gatestat

1720/tcp unknown H.323/Q.931

1721/tcp unknown caicci

1723/tcp unknown pptp

1755/tcp unknown wms

1761/tcp unknown landesk-rc

1782/tcp unknown hp-hcip

1783/tcp unknown unknown

1801/tcp unknown msmq

1805/tcp unknown enl-name

1812/tcp unknown radius

1839/tcp unknown netopia-vo1

1840/tcp unknown netopia-vo2

1862/tcp unknown mysql-cm-agent

1863/tcp unknown msnp

1864/tcp unknown paradym-31

1875/tcp unknown westell-stats

1900/tcp unknown upnp

1914/tcp unknown elm-momentum

1935/tcp unknown rtmp

1947/tcp unknown sentinelsrm

1971/tcp unknown netop-school

1972/tcp unknown intersys-cache

1974/tcp unknown drp

1984/tcp unknown bigbrother

1998/tcp unknown x25-svc-port

1999/tcp unknown tcp-id-port

2000/tcp unknown cisco-sccp

2001/tcp unknown dc

2002/tcp unknown globe

2003/tcp unknown finger

2004/tcp unknown mailbox

2005/tcp unknown deslogin

2006/tcp unknown invokator

2007/tcp unknown dectalk

2008/tcp unknown conf

2009/tcp unknown news

2010/tcp unknown search

2013/tcp unknown raid-am

2020/tcp unknown xinupageserver

2021/tcp unknown servexec

2022/tcp unknown down

2030/tcp unknown device2

2033/tcp unknown glogger

2034/tcp unknown scoremgr

2035/tcp unknown imsldoc

2038/tcp unknown objectmanager

2040/tcp unknown lam

2041/tcp unknown interbase

2042/tcp unknown isis

2043/tcp unknown isis-bcast

2045/tcp unknown cdfunc

2046/tcp unknown sdfunc

2047/tcp unknown dls

2048/tcp unknown dls-monitor

2049/tcp unknown nfs

2065/tcp unknown dlsrpn

2068/tcp unknown advocentkvm

2099/tcp unknown h2250-annex-g

2100/tcp unknown amiganetfs

2103/tcp unknown zephyr-clt

2105/tcp unknown eklogin

2106/tcp unknown ekshell

2107/tcp unknown msmq-mgmt

2111/tcp unknown kx

2119/tcp unknown gsigatekeeper

2121/tcp unknown ccproxy-ftp

2126/tcp unknown pktcable-cops

2135/tcp unknown gris

2144/tcp unknown lv-ffx

2160/tcp unknown apc-2160

2161/tcp unknown apc-agent

2170/tcp unknown eyetv

2179/tcp unknown vmrdp

2190/tcp unknown tivoconnect

2191/tcp unknown tvbus

2196/tcp unknown unknown

2200/tcp unknown ici

2222/tcp unknown EtherNet/IP-1

2251/tcp unknown dif-port

2260/tcp unknown apc-2260

2288/tcp unknown netml

2301/tcp unknown compaqdiag

2323/tcp unknown 3d-nfsd

2366/tcp unknown qip-login

2381/tcp unknown compaq-https

2382/tcp unknown ms-olap3

2383/tcp unknown ms-olap4

2393/tcp unknown ms-olap1

2394/tcp unknown ms-olap2

2399/tcp unknown fmpro-fdal

2401/tcp unknown cvspserver

2492/tcp unknown groove

2500/tcp unknown rtsserv

2522/tcp unknown windb

2525/tcp unknown ms-v-worlds

2557/tcp unknown nicetec-mgmt

2601/tcp unknown zebra

2602/tcp unknown ripd

2604/tcp unknown ospfd

2605/tcp unknown bgpd

2607/tcp unknown connection

2608/tcp unknown wag-service

2638/tcp unknown sybase

2701/tcp unknown sms-rcinfo

2702/tcp unknown sms-xfer

2710/tcp unknown sso-service

2717/tcp unknown pn-requester

2718/tcp unknown pn-requester2

2725/tcp unknown msolap-ptp2

2800/tcp unknown acc-raid

2809/tcp unknown corbaloc

2811/tcp unknown gsiftp

2869/tcp unknown icslap

2875/tcp unknown dxmessagebase2

2909/tcp unknown funk-dialout

2910/tcp unknown tdaccess

2920/tcp unknown roboeda

2967/tcp unknown symantec-av

2968/tcp unknown enpp

2998/tcp unknown iss-realsec

3000/tcp unknown ppp

3001/tcp unknown nessus

3003/tcp unknown cgms

3005/tcp unknown deslogin

3006/tcp unknown deslogind

3007/tcp unknown lotusmtap

3011/tcp unknown trusted-web

3013/tcp unknown gilatskysurfer

3017/tcp unknown event_listener

3030/tcp unknown arepa-cas

3031/tcp unknown eppc

3052/tcp unknown powerchute

3071/tcp unknown csd-mgmt-port

3077/tcp unknown orbix-loc-ssl

3128/tcp unknown squid-http

3168/tcp unknown poweronnud

3211/tcp unknown avsecuremgmt

3221/tcp unknown xnm-clear-text

3260/tcp unknown iscsi

3261/tcp unknown winshadow

3268/tcp unknown globalcatLDAP

3269/tcp unknown globalcatLDAPssl

3283/tcp unknown netassistant

3300/tcp unknown unknown

3301/tcp unknown unknown

3306/tcp unknown mysql

3322/tcp unknown active-net

3323/tcp unknown active-net

3324/tcp unknown active-net

3325/tcp unknown active-net

3333/tcp unknown dec-notes

3351/tcp unknown btrieve

3367/tcp unknown satvid-datalnk

3369/tcp unknown satvid-datalnk

3370/tcp unknown satvid-datalnk

3371/tcp unknown satvid-datalnk

3372/tcp unknown msdtc

3389/tcp unknown ms-wbt-server

3390/tcp unknown dsc

3404/tcp unknown unknown

3476/tcp unknown nppmp

3493/tcp unknown nut

3517/tcp unknown 802-11-iapp

3527/tcp unknown beserver-msg-q

3546/tcp unknown unknown

3551/tcp unknown apcupsd

3580/tcp unknown nati-svrloc

3659/tcp unknown apple-sasl

3689/tcp unknown rendezvous

3690/tcp unknown svn

3703/tcp unknown adobeserver-3

3737/tcp unknown xpanel

3766/tcp unknown unknown

3784/tcp unknown bfd-control

3800/tcp unknown pwgpsi

3801/tcp unknown ibm-mgr

3809/tcp unknown apocd

3814/tcp unknown neto-dcs

3826/tcp unknown wormux

3827/tcp unknown netmpi

3828/tcp unknown neteh

3851/tcp unknown spectraport

3869/tcp unknown ovsam-mgmt

3871/tcp unknown avocent-adsap

3878/tcp unknown fotogcad

3880/tcp unknown igrs

3889/tcp unknown dandv-tester

3905/tcp unknown mupdate

3914/tcp unknown listcrt-port-2

3918/tcp unknown pktcablemmcops

3920/tcp unknown exasoftport1

3945/tcp unknown emcads

3971/tcp unknown lanrevserver

3986/tcp unknown mapper-ws_ethd

3995/tcp unknown iss-mgmt-ssl

3998/tcp unknown dnx

4000/tcp unknown remoteanything

4001/tcp unknown newoak

4002/tcp unknown mlchat-proxy

4003/tcp unknown pxc-splr-ft

4004/tcp unknown pxc-roid

4005/tcp unknown pxc-pin

4006/tcp unknown pxc-spvr

4045/tcp unknown lockd

4111/tcp unknown xgrid

4125/tcp unknown rww

4126/tcp unknown ddrepl

4129/tcp unknown nuauth

4224/tcp unknown xtell

4242/tcp unknown vrml-multi-use

4279/tcp unknown vrml-multi-use

4321/tcp unknown rwhois

4343/tcp unknown unicall

4443/tcp unknown pharos

4444/tcp unknown krb524

4445/tcp unknown upnotifyp

4446/tcp unknown n1-fwp

4449/tcp unknown privatewire

4550/tcp unknown gds-adppiw-db

4567/tcp unknown tram

4662/tcp unknown edonkey

4848/tcp unknown appserv-http

4899/tcp unknown radmin

4900/tcp unknown hfcs

4998/tcp unknown maybe-veritas

5000/tcp unknown upnp

5001/tcp unknown commplex-link

5002/tcp unknown rfe

5003/tcp unknown filemaker

5004/tcp unknown avt-profile-1

5009/tcp unknown airport-admin

5030/tcp unknown surfpass

5033/tcp unknown unknown

5050/tcp unknown mmcc

5051/tcp unknown ida-agent

5054/tcp unknown rlm-admin

5060/tcp unknown sip

5061/tcp unknown sip-tls

5080/tcp unknown onscreen

5087/tcp unknown unknown

5100/tcp unknown admd

5101/tcp unknown admdog

5102/tcp unknown admeng

5120/tcp unknown unknown

5190/tcp unknown aol

5200/tcp unknown targus-getdata

5214/tcp unknown unknown

5221/tcp unknown 3exmp

5222/tcp unknown xmpp-client

5225/tcp unknown hp-server

5226/tcp unknown hp-status

5269/tcp unknown xmpp-server

5280/tcp unknown xmpp-bosh

5298/tcp unknown presence

5357/tcp unknown wsdapi

5405/tcp unknown pcduo

5414/tcp unknown statusd

5431/tcp unknown park-agent

5432/tcp unknown postgresql

5440/tcp unknown unknown

5500/tcp unknown hotline

5510/tcp unknown secureidprop

5544/tcp unknown unknown

5550/tcp unknown sdadmind

5555/tcp unknown freeciv

5560/tcp unknown isqlplus

5566/tcp unknown westec-connect

5631/tcp unknown pcanywheredata

5633/tcp unknown beorl

5666/tcp unknown nrpe

5678/tcp unknown rrac

5679/tcp unknown activesync

5718/tcp unknown dpm

5730/tcp unknown unieng

5800/tcp unknown vnc-http

5801/tcp unknown vnc-http-1

5802/tcp unknown vnc-http-2

5810/tcp unknown unknown

5811/tcp unknown unknown

5815/tcp unknown unknown

5822/tcp unknown unknown

5825/tcp unknown unknown

5850/tcp unknown unknown

5859/tcp unknown wherehoo

5862/tcp unknown unknown

5877/tcp unknown unknown

5900/tcp unknown vnc

5901/tcp unknown vnc-1

5902/tcp unknown vnc-2

5903/tcp unknown vnc-3

5904/tcp unknown unknown

5906/tcp unknown unknown

5907/tcp unknown unknown

5910/tcp unknown cm

5911/tcp unknown cpdlc

5915/tcp unknown unknown

5922/tcp unknown unknown

5925/tcp unknown unknown

5950/tcp unknown unknown

5952/tcp unknown unknown

5959/tcp unknown unknown

5960/tcp unknown unknown

5961/tcp unknown unknown

5962/tcp unknown unknown

5963/tcp unknown indy

5987/tcp unknown wbem-rmi

5988/tcp unknown wbem-http

5989/tcp unknown wbem-https

5998/tcp unknown ncd-diag

5999/tcp unknown ncd-conf

6000/tcp unknown X11

6001/tcp unknown X11:1

6002/tcp unknown X11:2

6003/tcp unknown X11:3

6004/tcp unknown X11:4

6005/tcp unknown X11:5

6006/tcp unknown X11:6

6007/tcp unknown X11:7

6009/tcp unknown X11:9

6025/tcp unknown x11

6059/tcp unknown X11:59

6100/tcp unknown synchronet-db

6101/tcp unknown backupexec

6106/tcp unknown isdninfo

6112/tcp unknown dtspc

6123/tcp unknown backup-express

6129/tcp unknown unknown

6156/tcp unknown unknown

6346/tcp unknown gnutella

6389/tcp unknown clariion-evr01

6502/tcp unknown netop-rc

6510/tcp unknown mcer-port

6543/tcp unknown mythtv

6547/tcp unknown powerchuteplus

6565/tcp unknown unknown

6566/tcp unknown sane-port

6567/tcp unknown esp

6580/tcp unknown parsec-master

6646/tcp unknown unknown

6666/tcp unknown irc

6667/tcp unknown irc

6668/tcp unknown irc

6669/tcp unknown irc

6689/tcp unknown tsa

6692/tcp unknown unknown

6699/tcp unknown napster

6779/tcp unknown unknown

6788/tcp unknown smc-http

6789/tcp unknown ibm-db2-admin

6792/tcp unknown unknown

6839/tcp unknown unknown

6881/tcp unknown bittorrent-tracker

6901/tcp unknown jetstream

6969/tcp unknown acmsoda

7000/tcp unknown afs3-fileserver

7001/tcp unknown afs3-callback

7002/tcp unknown afs3-prserver

7004/tcp unknown afs3-kaserver

7007/tcp unknown afs3-bos

7019/tcp unknown unknown

7025/tcp unknown vmsvc-2

7070/tcp unknown realserver

7100/tcp unknown font-service

7103/tcp unknown unknown

7106/tcp unknown unknown

7200/tcp unknown fodms

7201/tcp unknown dlip

7402/tcp unknown rtps-dd-mt

7435/tcp unknown unknown

7443/tcp unknown oracleas-https

7496/tcp unknown unknown

7512/tcp unknown unknown

7625/tcp unknown unknown

7627/tcp unknown soap-http

7676/tcp unknown imqbrokerd

7741/tcp unknown scriptview

7777/tcp unknown cbt

7778/tcp unknown interwise

7800/tcp unknown asr

7911/tcp unknown unknown

7920/tcp unknown unknown

7921/tcp unknown unknown

7937/tcp unknown nsrexecd

7938/tcp unknown lgtomapper

7999/tcp unknown irdmi2

8000/tcp unknown http-alt

8001/tcp unknown vcom-tunnel

8002/tcp unknown teradataordbms

8007/tcp unknown ajp12

8008/tcp unknown http

8009/tcp unknown ajp13

8010/tcp unknown xmpp

8011/tcp unknown unknown

8021/tcp unknown ftp-proxy

8022/tcp unknown oa-system

8031/tcp unknown unknown

8042/tcp unknown fs-agent

8045/tcp unknown unknown

8080/tcp unknown http-proxy

8081/tcp unknown blackice-icecap

8082/tcp unknown blackice-alerts

8083/tcp unknown us-srv

8084/tcp unknown unknown

8085/tcp unknown unknown

8086/tcp unknown d-s-n

8087/tcp unknown simplifymedia

8088/tcp unknown radan-http

8089/tcp unknown unknown

8090/tcp unknown unknown

8093/tcp unknown unknown

8099/tcp unknown unknown

8100/tcp unknown xprint-server

8180/tcp unknown unknown

8181/tcp unknown unknown

8192/tcp unknown sophos

8193/tcp unknown sophos

8194/tcp unknown sophos

8200/tcp unknown trivnet1

8222/tcp unknown unknown

8254/tcp unknown unknown

8290/tcp unknown unknown

8291/tcp unknown unknown

8292/tcp unknown blp3

8300/tcp unknown tmi

8333/tcp unknown unknown

8383/tcp unknown m2mservices

8400/tcp unknown cvd

8402/tcp unknown abarsd

8443/tcp unknown https-alt

8500/tcp unknown fmtp

8600/tcp unknown asterix

8649/tcp unknown unknown

8651/tcp unknown unknown

8652/tcp unknown unknown

8654/tcp unknown unknown

8701/tcp unknown unknown

8800/tcp unknown sunwebadmin

8873/tcp unknown dxspider

8888/tcp unknown sun-answerbook

8899/tcp unknown ospf-lite

8994/tcp unknown unknown

9000/tcp unknown cslistener

9001/tcp unknown tor-orport

9002/tcp unknown dynamid

9003/tcp unknown unknown

9009/tcp unknown pichat

9010/tcp unknown sdr

9011/tcp unknown unknown

9040/tcp unknown tor-trans

9050/tcp unknown tor-socks

9071/tcp unknown unknown

9080/tcp unknown glrpc

9081/tcp unknown unknown

9090/tcp unknown zeus-admin

9091/tcp unknown xmltec-xmlmail

9099/tcp unknown unknown

9100/tcp unknown jetdirect

9101/tcp unknown jetdirect

9102/tcp unknown jetdirect

9103/tcp unknown jetdirect

9110/tcp unknown unknown

9111/tcp unknown DragonIDSConsole

9200/tcp unknown wap-wsp

9207/tcp unknown wap-vcal-s

9220/tcp unknown unknown

9290/tcp unknown unknown

9415/tcp unknown unknown

9418/tcp unknown git

9485/tcp unknown unknown

9500/tcp unknown ismserver

9502/tcp unknown unknown

9503/tcp unknown unknown

9535/tcp unknown man

9575/tcp unknown unknown

9593/tcp unknown cba8

9594/tcp unknown msgsys

9595/tcp unknown pds

9618/tcp unknown condor

9666/tcp unknown unknown

9876/tcp unknown sd

9877/tcp unknown unknown

9878/tcp unknown unknown

9898/tcp unknown monkeycom

9900/tcp unknown iua

9917/tcp unknown unknown

9929/tcp unknown nping-echo

9943/tcp unknown unknown

9944/tcp unknown unknown

9968/tcp unknown unknown

9998/tcp unknown distinct32

9999/tcp unknown abyss

10000/tcp unknown snet-sensor-mgmt

10001/tcp unknown scp-config

10002/tcp unknown documentum

10003/tcp unknown documentum_s

10004/tcp unknown emcrmirccd

10009/tcp unknown swdtp-sv

10010/tcp unknown rxapi

10012/tcp unknown unknown

10024/tcp unknown unknown

10025/tcp unknown unknown

10082/tcp unknown amandaidx

10180/tcp unknown unknown

10215/tcp unknown unknown

10243/tcp unknown unknown

10566/tcp unknown unknown

10616/tcp unknown unknown

10617/tcp unknown unknown

10621/tcp unknown unknown

10626/tcp unknown unknown

10628/tcp unknown unknown

10629/tcp unknown unknown

10778/tcp unknown unknown

11110/tcp unknown unknown

11111/tcp unknown vce

11967/tcp unknown sysinfo-sp

12000/tcp unknown cce4x

12174/tcp unknown unknown

12265/tcp unknown unknown

12345/tcp unknown netbus

13456/tcp unknown unknown

13722/tcp unknown netbackup

13782/tcp unknown netbackup

13783/tcp unknown netbackup

14000/tcp unknown scotty-ft

14238/tcp unknown unknown

14441/tcp unknown unknown

14442/tcp unknown unknown

15000/tcp unknown hydap

15002/tcp unknown unknown

15003/tcp unknown unknown

15004/tcp unknown unknown

15660/tcp unknown bex-xr

15742/tcp unknown unknown

16000/tcp unknown fmsas

16001/tcp unknown fmsascon

16012/tcp unknown unknown

16016/tcp unknown unknown

16018/tcp unknown unknown

16080/tcp unknown osxwebadmin

16113/tcp unknown unknown

16992/tcp unknown amt-soap-http

16993/tcp unknown amt-soap-https

17877/tcp unknown unknown

17988/tcp unknown unknown

18040/tcp unknown unknown

18101/tcp unknown unknown

18988/tcp unknown unknown

19101/tcp unknown unknown

19283/tcp unknown keysrvr

19315/tcp unknown keyshadow

19350/tcp unknown unknown

19780/tcp unknown unknown

19801/tcp unknown unknown

19842/tcp unknown unknown

20000/tcp unknown dnp

20005/tcp unknown btx

20031/tcp unknown unknown

20221/tcp unknown unknown

20222/tcp unknown ipulse-ics

20828/tcp unknown unknown

21571/tcp unknown unknown

22939/tcp unknown unknown

23502/tcp unknown unknown

24444/tcp unknown unknown

24800/tcp unknown unknown

25734/tcp unknown unknown

25735/tcp unknown unknown

26214/tcp unknown unknown

27000/tcp unknown flexlm0

27352/tcp unknown unknown

27353/tcp unknown unknown

27355/tcp unknown unknown

27356/tcp unknown unknown

27715/tcp unknown unknown

28201/tcp unknown unknown

30000/tcp unknown unknown

30718/tcp unknown unknown

30951/tcp unknown unknown

31038/tcp unknown unknown

31337/tcp unknown Elite

32768/tcp unknown filenet-tms

32769/tcp unknown filenet-rpc

32770/tcp unknown sometimes-rpc3

32771/tcp unknown sometimes-rpc5

32772/tcp unknown sometimes-rpc7

32773/tcp unknown sometimes-rpc9

32774/tcp unknown sometimes-rpc11

32775/tcp unknown sometimes-rpc13

32776/tcp unknown sometimes-rpc15

32777/tcp unknown sometimes-rpc17

32778/tcp unknown sometimes-rpc19

32779/tcp unknown sometimes-rpc21

32780/tcp unknown sometimes-rpc23

32781/tcp unknown unknown

32782/tcp unknown unknown

32783/tcp unknown unknown

32784/tcp unknown unknown

32785/tcp unknown unknown

33354/tcp unknown unknown

33899/tcp unknown unknown

34571/tcp unknown unknown

34572/tcp unknown unknown

34573/tcp unknown unknown

35500/tcp unknown unknown

38292/tcp unknown landesk-cba

40193/tcp unknown unknown

40911/tcp unknown unknown

41511/tcp unknown unknown

42510/tcp unknown caerpc

44176/tcp unknown unknown

44442/tcp unknown coldfusion-auth

44443/tcp unknown coldfusion-auth

44501/tcp unknown unknown

45100/tcp unknown unknown

48080/tcp unknown unknown

49152/tcp unknown unknown

49153/tcp unknown unknown

49154/tcp unknown unknown

49155/tcp unknown unknown

49156/tcp unknown unknown

49157/tcp unknown unknown

49158/tcp unknown unknown

49159/tcp unknown unknown

49160/tcp unknown unknown

49161/tcp unknown unknown

49163/tcp unknown unknown

49165/tcp unknown unknown

49167/tcp unknown unknown

49175/tcp unknown unknown

49176/tcp unknown unknown

49400/tcp unknown compaqdiag

49999/tcp unknown unknown

50000/tcp unknown ibm-db2

50001/tcp unknown unknown

50002/tcp unknown iiimsf

50003/tcp unknown unknown

50006/tcp unknown unknown

50300/tcp unknown unknown

50389/tcp unknown unknown

50500/tcp unknown unknown

50636/tcp unknown unknown

50800/tcp unknown unknown

51103/tcp unknown unknown

51493/tcp unknown unknown

52673/tcp unknown unknown

52822/tcp unknown unknown

52848/tcp unknown unknown

52869/tcp unknown unknown

54045/tcp unknown unknown

54328/tcp unknown unknown

55055/tcp unknown unknown

55056/tcp unknown unknown

55555/tcp unknown unknown

55600/tcp unknown unknown

56737/tcp unknown unknown

56738/tcp unknown unknown

57294/tcp unknown unknown

57797/tcp unknown unknown

58080/tcp unknown unknown

60020/tcp unknown unknown

60443/tcp unknown unknown

61532/tcp unknown unknown

61900/tcp unknown unknown

62078/tcp unknown iphone-sync

63331/tcp unknown unknown

64623/tcp unknown unknown

64680/tcp unknown unknown

65000/tcp unknown unknown

65129/tcp unknown unknown

65389/tcp unknown unknown

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
udp ports
by fudgemonkeymen / December 1, 2012 11:30 AM PST

2/udp unknown compressnet

3/udp unknown compressnet

7/udp unknown echo

9/udp unknown discard

13/udp unknown daytime

17/udp unknown qotd

19/udp unknown chargen

20/udp unknown ftp-data

21/udp unknown ftp

22/udp unknown ssh

23/udp unknown telnet

37/udp unknown time

38/udp unknown rap

42/udp unknown nameserver

49/udp unknown tacacs

53/udp unknown domain

67/udp unknown dhcps

68/udp unknown dhcpc

69/udp unknown tftp

80/udp unknown http

88/udp unknown kerberos-sec

111/udp unknown rpcbind

112/udp unknown mcidas

113/udp unknown auth

120/udp unknown cfdptkt

123/udp unknown ntp

135/udp unknown msrpc

136/udp unknown profile

137/udp unknown netbios-ns

138/udp unknown netbios-dgm

139/udp unknown netbios-ssn

158/udp unknown pcmail-srv

161/udp unknown snmp

162/udp unknown snmptrap

177/udp unknown xdmcp

192/udp unknown osu-nms

199/udp unknown smux

207/udp unknown at-7

217/udp unknown dbase

363/udp unknown rsvp_tunnel

389/udp unknown ldap

402/udp unknown genie

407/udp unknown timbuktu

427/udp unknown svrloc

434/udp unknown mobileip-agent

443/udp unknown https

445/udp unknown microsoft-ds

464/udp unknown kpasswd5

497/udp unknown retrospect

500/udp unknown isakmp

502/udp unknown asa-appl-proto

512/udp unknown biff

513/udp unknown who

514/udp unknown syslog

515/udp unknown printer

517/udp unknown talk

518/udp unknown ntalk

520/udp unknown route

539/udp unknown apertus-ldp

559/udp unknown teedtap

593/udp unknown http-rpc-epmap

623/udp unknown asf-rmcp

626/udp unknown serialnumberd

631/udp unknown ipp

639/udp unknown msdp

643/udp unknown sanity

657/udp unknown rmc

664/udp unknown secure-aux-bus

682/udp unknown xfr

683/udp unknown corba-iiop

684/udp unknown corba-iiop-ssl

685/udp unknown mdc-portmapper

686/udp unknown hcp-wismar

687/udp unknown asipregistry

688/udp unknown realm-rusd

689/udp unknown nmap

764/udp unknown omserv

767/udp unknown phonebook

772/udp unknown cycleserv2

773/udp unknown notify

774/udp unknown acmaint_dbd

775/udp unknown acmaint_transd

776/udp unknown wpages

780/udp unknown wpgs

781/udp unknown hp-collector

782/udp unknown hp-managed-node

786/udp unknown concert

789/udp unknown unknown

800/udp unknown mdbs_daemon

814/udp unknown unknown

826/udp unknown unknown

829/udp unknown pkix-3-ca-ra

838/udp unknown unknown

902/udp unknown ideafarm-door

903/udp unknown ideafarm-panic

944/udp unknown unknown

959/udp unknown unknown

965/udp unknown unknown

983/udp unknown unknown

989/udp unknown ftps-data

990/udp unknown ftps

996/udp unknown vsinet

997/udp unknown maitrd

998/udp unknown puparp

999/udp unknown applix

1000/udp unknown ock

1001/udp unknown unknown

1007/udp unknown unknown

1008/udp unknown ufsd

1012/udp unknown sometimes-rpc1

1013/udp unknown unknown

1014/udp unknown unknown

1019/udp unknown unknown

1020/udp unknown unknown

1021/udp unknown exp1

1022/udp unknown exp2

1023/udp unknown unknown

1024/udp unknown unknown

1025/udp unknown blackjack

1026/udp unknown win-rpc

1027/udp unknown unknown

1028/udp unknown ms-lsa

1029/udp unknown solid-mux

1030/udp unknown iad1

1031/udp unknown iad2

1032/udp unknown iad3

1033/udp unknown netinfo-local

1034/udp unknown activesync-notify

1035/udp unknown mxxrlogin

1036/udp unknown nsstp

1037/udp unknown ams

1038/udp unknown mtqp

1039/udp unknown sbl

1040/udp unknown netarx

1041/udp unknown danf-ak2

1042/udp unknown afrog

1043/udp unknown boinc

1044/udp unknown dcutility

1045/udp unknown fpitp

1046/udp unknown wfremotertm

1047/udp unknown neod1

1048/udp unknown neod2

1049/udp unknown td-postman

1050/udp unknown cma

1051/udp unknown optima-vnet

1053/udp unknown remote-as

1054/udp unknown brvread

1055/udp unknown ansyslmd

1056/udp unknown vfo

1057/udp unknown startron

1058/udp unknown nim

1059/udp unknown nimreg

1060/udp unknown polestar

1064/udp unknown jstel

1065/udp unknown syscomlan

1066/udp unknown fpo-fns

1067/udp unknown instl_boots

1068/udp unknown instl_bootc

1069/udp unknown cognex-insight

1070/udp unknown gmrupdateserv

1072/udp unknown cardax

1080/udp unknown socks

1081/udp unknown pvuniwien

1087/udp unknown cplscrambler-in

1088/udp unknown cplscrambler-al

1090/udp unknown ff-fms

1100/udp unknown mctp

1101/udp unknown pt2-discover

1105/udp unknown ftranhc

1124/udp unknown hpvmmcontrol

1200/udp unknown scol

1214/udp unknown fasttrack

1234/udp unknown search-agent

1346/udp unknown alta-ana-lm

1419/udp unknown timbuktu-srv3

1433/udp unknown ms-sql-s

1434/udp unknown ms-sql-m

1455/udp unknown esl-lm

1457/udp unknown valisys-lm

1484/udp unknown confluent

1485/udp unknown lansource

1524/udp unknown ingreslock

1645/udp unknown radius

1646/udp unknown radacct

1701/udp unknown L2TP

1718/udp unknown h225gatedisc

1719/udp unknown h323gatestat

1761/udp unknown cft-0

1782/udp unknown hp-hcip

1804/udp unknown enl

1812/udp unknown radius

1813/udp unknown radacct

1885/udp unknown vrtstrapserver

1886/udp unknown leoip

1900/udp unknown upnp

1901/udp unknown fjicl-tep-a

1993/udp unknown snmp-tcp-port

2000/udp unknown cisco-sccp

2002/udp unknown globe

2048/udp unknown dls-monitor

2049/udp unknown nfs

2051/udp unknown epnsdp

2148/udp unknown veritas-ucl

2160/udp unknown apc-2160

2161/udp unknown apc-2161

2222/udp unknown msantipiracy

2223/udp unknown rockwell-csp2

2343/udp unknown nati-logos

2345/udp unknown dbm

2362/udp unknown digiman

2967/udp unknown symantec-av

3052/udp unknown apc-3052

3130/udp unknown squid-ipc

3283/udp unknown netassistant

3296/udp unknown rib-slm

3343/udp unknown ms-cluster-net

3389/udp unknown ms-wbt-server

3401/udp unknown squid-snmp

3456/udp unknown IISrpc-or-vat

3457/udp unknown vat-control

3659/udp unknown apple-sasl

3664/udp unknown ups-engine

3702/udp unknown ws-discovery

3703/udp unknown adobeserver-3

4000/udp unknown icq

4008/udp unknown netcheque

4045/udp unknown lockd

4444/udp unknown krb524

4500/udp unknown nat-t-ike

4666/udp unknown edonkey

4672/udp unknown rfa

5000/udp unknown upnp

5001/udp unknown commplex-link

5002/udp unknown rfe

5003/udp unknown filemaker

5010/udp unknown telelpathstart

5050/udp unknown mmcc

5060/udp unknown sip

5093/udp unknown sentinel-lm

5351/udp unknown nat-pmp

5353/udp unknown zeroconf

5355/udp unknown llmnr

5500/udp unknown securid

5555/udp unknown rplay

5632/udp unknown pcanywherestat

6000/udp unknown X11

6001/udp unknown X11:1

6002/udp unknown X11:2

6004/udp unknown X11:4

6050/udp unknown x11

6346/udp unknown gnutella

6347/udp unknown gnutella2

6970/udp unknown unknown

6971/udp unknown unknown

7000/udp unknown afs3-fileserver

7938/udp unknown unknown

8000/udp unknown irdmi

8001/udp unknown vcom-tunnel

8010/udp unknown unknown

8181/udp unknown unknown

8193/udp unknown sophos

8900/udp unknown jmb-cds1

9000/udp unknown cslistener

9001/udp unknown etlservicemgr

9020/udp unknown tambora

9103/udp unknown bacula-sd

9199/udp unknown unknown

9200/udp unknown wap-wsp

9370/udp unknown unknown

9876/udp unknown sd

9877/udp unknown unknown

9950/udp unknown apc-9950

10000/udp unknown ndmp

10080/udp unknown amanda

11487/udp unknown unknown

16086/udp unknown unknown

16402/udp unknown unknown

16420/udp unknown unknown

16430/udp unknown unknown

16433/udp unknown unknown

16449/udp unknown unknown

16498/udp unknown unknown

16503/udp unknown unknown

16545/udp unknown unknown

16548/udp unknown unknown

16573/udp unknown unknown

16674/udp unknown unknown

16680/udp unknown unknown

16697/udp unknown unknown

16700/udp unknown unknown

16708/udp unknown unknown

16711/udp unknown unknown

16739/udp unknown unknown

16766/udp unknown unknown

16779/udp unknown unknown

16786/udp unknown unknown

16816/udp unknown unknown

16829/udp unknown unknown

16832/udp unknown unknown

16838/udp unknown unknown

16839/udp unknown unknown

16862/udp unknown unknown

16896/udp unknown unknown

16912/udp unknown unknown

16918/udp unknown unknown

16919/udp unknown unknown

16938/udp unknown unknown

16939/udp unknown unknown

16947/udp unknown unknown

16948/udp unknown unknown

16970/udp unknown unknown

16972/udp unknown unknown

16974/udp unknown unknown

17006/udp unknown unknown

17018/udp unknown unknown

17077/udp unknown unknown

17091/udp unknown unknown

17101/udp unknown unknown

17146/udp unknown unknown

17184/udp unknown unknown

17185/udp unknown wdbrpc

17205/udp unknown unknown

17207/udp unknown unknown

17219/udp unknown chipper

17236/udp unknown unknown

17237/udp unknown unknown

17282/udp unknown unknown

17302/udp unknown unknown

17321/udp unknown unknown

17331/udp unknown unknown

17332/udp unknown unknown

17338/udp unknown unknown

17359/udp unknown unknown

17417/udp unknown unknown

17423/udp unknown unknown

17424/udp unknown unknown

17455/udp unknown unknown

17459/udp unknown unknown

17468/udp unknown unknown

17487/udp unknown unknown

17490/udp unknown unknown

17494/udp unknown unknown

17505/udp unknown unknown

17533/udp unknown unknown

17549/udp unknown unknown

17573/udp unknown unknown

17580/udp unknown unknown

17585/udp unknown unknown

17592/udp unknown unknown

17605/udp unknown unknown

17615/udp unknown unknown

17616/udp unknown unknown

17629/udp unknown unknown

17638/udp unknown unknown

17663/udp unknown unknown

17673/udp unknown unknown

17674/udp unknown unknown

17683/udp unknown unknown

17726/udp unknown unknown

17754/udp unknown zep

17762/udp unknown unknown

17787/udp unknown unknown

17814/udp unknown unknown

17823/udp unknown unknown

17824/udp unknown unknown

17836/udp unknown unknown

17845/udp unknown unknown

17888/udp unknown unknown

17939/udp unknown unknown

17946/udp unknown unknown

17989/udp unknown unknown

18004/udp unknown unknown

18081/udp unknown unknown

18113/udp unknown unknown

18134/udp unknown unknown

18156/udp unknown unknown

18228/udp unknown unknown

18234/udp unknown unknown

18250/udp unknown unknown

18255/udp unknown unknown

18258/udp unknown unknown

18319/udp unknown unknown

18331/udp unknown unknown

18360/udp unknown unknown

18373/udp unknown unknown

18449/udp unknown unknown

18485/udp unknown unknown

18543/udp unknown unknown

18582/udp unknown unknown

18605/udp unknown unknown

18617/udp unknown unknown

18666/udp unknown unknown

18669/udp unknown unknown

18676/udp unknown unknown

18683/udp unknown unknown

18807/udp unknown unknown

18818/udp unknown unknown

18821/udp unknown unknown

18830/udp unknown unknown

18832/udp unknown unknown

18835/udp unknown unknown

18869/udp unknown unknown

18883/udp unknown unknown

18888/udp unknown apc-necmp

18958/udp unknown unknown

18980/udp unknown unknown

18985/udp unknown unknown

18987/udp unknown unknown

18991/udp unknown unknown

18994/udp unknown unknown

18996/udp unknown unknown

19017/udp unknown unknown

19022/udp unknown unknown

19039/udp unknown unknown

19047/udp unknown unknown

19075/udp unknown unknown

19096/udp unknown unknown

19120/udp unknown unknown

19130/udp unknown unknown

19140/udp unknown unknown

19141/udp unknown unknown

19154/udp unknown unknown

19161/udp unknown unknown

19165/udp unknown unknown

19181/udp unknown unknown

19193/udp unknown unknown

19197/udp unknown unknown

19222/udp unknown unknown

19227/udp unknown unknown

19273/udp unknown unknown

19283/udp unknown keysrvr

19294/udp unknown unknown

19315/udp unknown keyshadow

19322/udp unknown unknown

19332/udp unknown unknown

19374/udp unknown unknown

19415/udp unknown unknown

19482/udp unknown unknown

19489/udp unknown unknown

19500/udp unknown unknown

19503/udp unknown unknown

19504/udp unknown unknown

19541/udp unknown jcp

19600/udp unknown unknown

19605/udp unknown unknown

19616/udp unknown unknown

19624/udp unknown unknown

19625/udp unknown unknown

19632/udp unknown unknown

19639/udp unknown unknown

19647/udp unknown unknown

19650/udp unknown unknown

19660/udp unknown unknown

19662/udp unknown unknown

19663/udp unknown unknown

19682/udp unknown unknown

19683/udp unknown unknown

19687/udp unknown unknown

19695/udp unknown unknown

19707/udp unknown unknown

19717/udp unknown unknown

19718/udp unknown unknown

19719/udp unknown unknown

19722/udp unknown unknown

19728/udp unknown unknown

19789/udp unknown unknown

19792/udp unknown unknown

19933/udp unknown unknown

19935/udp unknown unknown

19936/udp unknown unknown

19956/udp unknown unknown

19995/udp unknown unknown

19998/udp unknown unknown

20003/udp unknown commtact-https

20004/udp unknown unknown

20019/udp unknown unknown

20031/udp unknown bakbonenetvault

20082/udp unknown unknown

20117/udp unknown unknown

20120/udp unknown unknown

20126/udp unknown unknown

20129/udp unknown unknown

20146/udp unknown unknown

20154/udp unknown unknown

20164/udp unknown unknown

20206/udp unknown unknown

20217/udp unknown unknown

20249/udp unknown unknown

20262/udp unknown unknown

20279/udp unknown unknown

20288/udp unknown unknown

20309/udp unknown unknown

20313/udp unknown unknown

20326/udp unknown unknown

20359/udp unknown unknown

20360/udp unknown unknown

20366/udp unknown unknown

20380/udp unknown unknown

20389/udp unknown unknown

20409/udp unknown unknown

20411/udp unknown unknown

20423/udp unknown unknown

20424/udp unknown unknown

20425/udp unknown unknown

20445/udp unknown unknown

20449/udp unknown unknown

20464/udp unknown unknown

20465/udp unknown unknown

20518/udp unknown unknown

20522/udp unknown unknown

20525/udp unknown unknown

20540/udp unknown unknown

20560/udp unknown unknown

20665/udp unknown unknown

20678/udp unknown unknown

20679/udp unknown unknown

20710/udp unknown unknown

20717/udp unknown unknown

20742/udp unknown unknown

20752/udp unknown unknown

20762/udp unknown unknown

20791/udp unknown unknown

20817/udp unknown unknown

20842/udp unknown unknown

20848/udp unknown unknown

20851/udp unknown unknown

20865/udp unknown unknown

20872/udp unknown unknown

20876/udp unknown unknown

20884/udp unknown unknown

20919/udp unknown unknown

21000/udp unknown irtrans

21016/udp unknown unknown

21060/udp unknown unknown

21083/udp unknown unknown

21104/udp unknown unknown

21111/udp unknown unknown

21131/udp unknown unknown

21167/udp unknown unknown

21186/udp unknown unknown

21206/udp unknown unknown

21207/udp unknown unknown

21212/udp unknown unknown

21247/udp unknown unknown

21261/udp unknown unknown

21282/udp unknown unknown

21298/udp unknown unknown

21303/udp unknown unknown

21318/udp unknown unknown

21320/udp unknown unknown

21333/udp unknown unknown

21344/udp unknown unknown

21354/udp unknown unknown

21358/udp unknown unknown

21360/udp unknown unknown

21364/udp unknown unknown

21366/udp unknown unknown

21383/udp unknown unknown

21405/udp unknown unknown

21454/udp unknown unknown

21468/udp unknown unknown

21476/udp unknown unknown

21514/udp unknown unknown

21524/udp unknown unknown

21525/udp unknown unknown

21556/udp unknown unknown

21566/udp unknown unknown

21568/udp unknown unknown

21576/udp unknown unknown

21609/udp unknown unknown

21621/udp unknown unknown

21625/udp unknown unknown

21644/udp unknown unknown

21649/udp unknown unknown

21655/udp unknown unknown

21663/udp unknown unknown

21674/udp unknown unknown

21698/udp unknown unknown

21702/udp unknown unknown

21710/udp unknown unknown

21742/udp unknown unknown

21780/udp unknown unknown

21784/udp unknown unknown

21800/udp unknown tvpm

21803/udp unknown unknown

21834/udp unknown unknown

21842/udp unknown unknown

21847/udp unknown netspeak-cs

21868/udp unknown unknown

21898/udp unknown unknown

21902/udp unknown unknown

21923/udp unknown unknown

21948/udp unknown unknown

21967/udp unknown unknown

22029/udp unknown unknown

22043/udp unknown unknown

22045/udp unknown unknown

22053/udp unknown unknown

22055/udp unknown unknown

22105/udp unknown unknown

22109/udp unknown unknown

22123/udp unknown unknown

22124/udp unknown unknown

22341/udp unknown unknown

22692/udp unknown unknown

22695/udp unknown unknown

22739/udp unknown unknown

22799/udp unknown unknown

22846/udp unknown unknown

22914/udp unknown unknown

22986/udp unknown unknown

22996/udp unknown unknown

23040/udp unknown unknown

23176/udp unknown unknown

23354/udp unknown unknown

23531/udp unknown unknown

23557/udp unknown unknown

23608/udp unknown unknown

23679/udp unknown unknown

23781/udp unknown unknown

23965/udp unknown unknown

23980/udp unknown unknown

24007/udp unknown unknown

24279/udp unknown unknown

24511/udp unknown unknown

24594/udp unknown unknown

24606/udp unknown unknown

24644/udp unknown unknown

24854/udp unknown unknown

24910/udp unknown unknown

25003/udp unknown icl-twobase4

25157/udp unknown unknown

25240/udp unknown unknown

25280/udp unknown unknown

25337/udp unknown unknown

25375/udp unknown unknown

25462/udp unknown unknown

25541/udp unknown unknown

25546/udp unknown unknown

25709/udp unknown unknown

25931/udp unknown unknown

26407/udp unknown unknown

26415/udp unknown unknown

26720/udp unknown unknown

26872/udp unknown unknown

26966/udp unknown unknown

27015/udp unknown halflife

27195/udp unknown unknown

27444/udp unknown Trinoo_Bcast

27473/udp unknown unknown

27482/udp unknown unknown

27707/udp unknown unknown

27892/udp unknown unknown

27899/udp unknown unknown

28122/udp unknown unknown

28369/udp unknown unknown

28465/udp unknown unknown

28493/udp unknown unknown

28543/udp unknown unknown

28547/udp unknown unknown

28641/udp unknown unknown

28840/udp unknown unknown

28973/udp unknown unknown

29078/udp unknown unknown

29243/udp unknown unknown

29256/udp unknown unknown

29810/udp unknown unknown

29823/udp unknown unknown

29977/udp unknown unknown

30263/udp unknown unknown

30303/udp unknown unknown

30365/udp unknown unknown

30544/udp unknown unknown

30656/udp unknown unknown

30697/udp unknown unknown

30704/udp unknown unknown

30718/udp unknown unknown

30975/udp unknown unknown

31059/udp unknown unknown

31073/udp unknown unknown

31109/udp unknown unknown

31189/udp unknown unknown

31195/udp unknown unknown

31335/udp unknown Trinoo_Register

31337/udp unknown BackOrifice

31365/udp unknown unknown

31625/udp unknown unknown

31681/udp unknown unknown

31731/udp unknown unknown

31891/udp unknown unknown

32345/udp unknown unknown

32385/udp unknown unknown

32528/udp unknown unknown

32768/udp unknown omad

32769/udp unknown filenet-rpc

32770/udp unknown sometimes-rpc4

32771/udp unknown sometimes-rpc6

32772/udp unknown sometimes-rpc8

32773/udp unknown sometimes-rpc10

32774/udp unknown sometimes-rpc12

32775/udp unknown sometimes-rpc14

32776/udp unknown sometimes-rpc16

32777/udp unknown sometimes-rpc18

32778/udp unknown sometimes-rpc20

32779/udp unknown sometimes-rpc22

32780/udp unknown sometimes-rpc24

32798/udp unknown unknown

32815/udp unknown unknown

32818/udp unknown unknown

32931/udp unknown unknown

33030/udp unknown unknown

33249/udp unknown unknown

33281/udp unknown unknown

33354/udp unknown unknown

33355/udp unknown unknown

33459/udp unknown unknown

33717/udp unknown unknown

33744/udp unknown unknown

33866/udp unknown unknown

33872/udp unknown unknown

34038/udp unknown unknown

34079/udp unknown unknown

34125/udp unknown unknown

34358/udp unknown unknown

34422/udp unknown unknown

34433/udp unknown unknown

34555/udp unknown unknown

34570/udp unknown unknown

34577/udp unknown unknown

34578/udp unknown unknown

34579/udp unknown unknown

34580/udp unknown unknown

34758/udp unknown unknown

34796/udp unknown unknown

34855/udp unknown unknown

34861/udp unknown unknown

34862/udp unknown unknown

34892/udp unknown unknown

35438/udp unknown unknown

35702/udp unknown unknown

35777/udp unknown unknown

35794/udp unknown unknown

36108/udp unknown unknown

36206/udp unknown unknown

36384/udp unknown unknown

36458/udp unknown unknown

36489/udp unknown unknown

36669/udp unknown unknown

36778/udp unknown unknown

36893/udp unknown unknown

36945/udp unknown unknown

37144/udp unknown unknown

37212/udp unknown unknown

37393/udp unknown unknown

37444/udp unknown unknown

37602/udp unknown unknown

37761/udp unknown unknown

37783/udp unknown unknown

37813/udp unknown unknown

37843/udp unknown unknown

38037/udp unknown landesk-cba

38063/udp unknown unknown

38293/udp unknown landesk-cba

38412/udp unknown unknown

38498/udp unknown unknown

38615/udp unknown unknown

39213/udp unknown sygatefw

39217/udp unknown unknown

39632/udp unknown unknown

39683/udp unknown unknown

39714/udp unknown unknown

39723/udp unknown unknown

39888/udp unknown unknown

40019/udp unknown unknown

40116/udp unknown unknown

40441/udp unknown unknown

40539/udp unknown unknown

40622/udp unknown unknown

40708/udp unknown unknown

40711/udp unknown unknown

40724/udp unknown unknown

40732/udp unknown unknown

40805/udp unknown unknown

40847/udp unknown unknown

40866/udp unknown unknown

40915/udp unknown unknown

41058/udp unknown unknown

41081/udp unknown unknown

41308/udp unknown unknown

41370/udp unknown unknown

41446/udp unknown unknown

41524/udp unknown unknown

41638/udp unknown unknown

41702/udp unknown unknown

41774/udp unknown unknown

41896/udp unknown unknown

41967/udp unknown unknown

41971/udp unknown unknown

42056/udp unknown unknown

42172/udp unknown unknown

42313/udp unknown unknown

42431/udp unknown unknown

42434/udp unknown unknown

42508/udp unknown candp

42557/udp unknown unknown

42577/udp unknown unknown

42627/udp unknown unknown

42639/udp unknown unknown

43094/udp unknown unknown

43195/udp unknown unknown

43370/udp unknown unknown

43514/udp unknown unknown

43686/udp unknown unknown

43824/udp unknown unknown

43967/udp unknown unknown

44101/udp unknown unknown

44160/udp unknown unknown

44179/udp unknown unknown

44185/udp unknown unknown

44190/udp unknown unknown

44253/udp unknown unknown

44334/udp unknown unknown

44508/udp unknown unknown

44923/udp unknown unknown

44946/udp unknown unknown

44968/udp unknown unknown

45247/udp unknown unknown

45380/udp unknown unknown

45441/udp unknown unknown

45685/udp unknown unknown

45722/udp unknown unknown

45818/udp unknown unknown

45928/udp unknown unknown

46093/udp unknown unknown

46532/udp unknown unknown

46836/udp unknown unknown

47624/udp unknown directplaysrvr

47765/udp unknown unknown

47772/udp unknown unknown

47808/udp unknown bacnet

47915/udp unknown unknown

47981/udp unknown unknown

48078/udp unknown unknown

48189/udp unknown unknown

48255/udp unknown unknown

48455/udp unknown unknown

48489/udp unknown unknown

48761/udp unknown unknown

49152/udp unknown unknown

49153/udp unknown unknown

49154/udp unknown unknown

49155/udp unknown unknown

49156/udp unknown unknown

49157/udp unknown unknown

49158/udp unknown unknown

49159/udp unknown unknown

49160/udp unknown unknown

49161/udp unknown unknown

49162/udp unknown unknown

49163/udp unknown unknown

49165/udp unknown unknown

49166/udp unknown unknown

49167/udp unknown unknown

49168/udp unknown unknown

49169/udp unknown unknown

49170/udp unknown unknown

49171/udp unknown unknown

49172/udp unknown unknown

49173/udp unknown unknown

49174/udp unknown unknown

49175/udp unknown unknown

49176/udp unknown unknown

49177/udp unknown unknown

49178/udp unknown unknown

49179/udp unknown unknown

49180/udp unknown unknown

49181/udp unknown unknown

49182/udp unknown unknown

49184/udp unknown unknown

49185/udp unknown unknown

49186/udp unknown unknown

49187/udp unknown unknown

49188/udp unknown unknown

49189/udp unknown unknown

49190/udp unknown unknown

49191/udp unknown unknown

49192/udp unknown unknown

49193/udp unknown unknown

49194/udp unknown unknown

49195/udp unknown unknown

49196/udp unknown unknown

49197/udp unknown unknown

49198/udp unknown unknown

49199/udp unknown unknown

49200/udp unknown unknown

49201/udp unknown unknown

49202/udp unknown unknown

49204/udp unknown unknown

49205/udp unknown unknown

49207/udp unknown unknown

49208/udp unknown unknown

49209/udp unknown unknown

49210/udp unknown unknown

49211/udp unknown unknown

49212/udp unknown unknown

49213/udp unknown unknown

49214/udp unknown unknown

49215/udp unknown unknown

49216/udp unknown unknown

49220/udp unknown unknown

49222/udp unknown unknown

49226/udp unknown unknown

49259/udp unknown unknown

49262/udp unknown unknown

49306/udp unknown unknown

49350/udp unknown unknown

49360/udp unknown unknown

49393/udp unknown unknown

49396/udp unknown unknown

49503/udp unknown unknown

49640/udp unknown unknown

49968/udp unknown unknown

50099/udp unknown unknown

50164/udp unknown unknown

50497/udp unknown unknown

50612/udp unknown unknown

50708/udp unknown unknown

50919/udp unknown unknown

51255/udp unknown unknown

51456/udp unknown unknown

51554/udp unknown unknown

51586/udp unknown unknown

51690/udp unknown unknown

51717/udp unknown unknown

51905/udp unknown unknown

51972/udp unknown unknown

52144/udp unknown unknown

52225/udp unknown unknown

52503/udp unknown unknown

53006/udp unknown unknown

53037/udp unknown unknown

53571/udp unknown unknown

53589/udp unknown unknown

53838/udp unknown unknown

54094/udp unknown unknown

54114/udp unknown unknown

54281/udp unknown unknown

54321/udp unknown bo2k

54711/udp unknown unknown

54807/udp unknown unknown

54925/udp unknown unknown

55043/udp unknown unknown

55544/udp unknown unknown

55587/udp unknown unknown

56141/udp unknown unknown

57172/udp unknown unknown

57409/udp unknown unknown

57410/udp unknown unknown

57813/udp unknown unknown

57843/udp unknown unknown

57958/udp unknown unknown

57977/udp unknown unknown

58002/udp unknown unknown

58075/udp unknown unknown

58178/udp unknown unknown

58419/udp unknown unknown

58631/udp unknown unknown

58640/udp unknown unknown

58797/udp unknown unknown

59193/udp unknown unknown

59207/udp unknown unknown

59765/udp unknown unknown

59846/udp unknown unknown

60172/udp unknown unknown

60381/udp unknown unknown

60423/udp unknown unknown

61024/udp unknown unknown

61142/udp unknown unknown

61319/udp unknown unknown

61322/udp unknown unknown

61370/udp unknown unknown

61412/udp unknown unknown

61481/udp unknown unknown

61550/udp unknown unknown

61685/udp unknown unknown

61961/udp unknown unknown

62154/udp unknown unknown

62287/udp unknown unknown

62575/udp unknown unknown

62677/udp unknown unknown

62699/udp unknown unknown

62958/udp unknown unknown

63420/udp unknown unknown

63555/udp unknown unknown

64080/udp unknown unknown

64481/udp unknown unknown

64513/udp unknown unknown

64590/udp unknown unknown

64727/udp unknown unknown

65024/udp unknown unknown

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Open ports
by coelius / December 2, 2012 9:15 AM PST

How did you scan your ports? Was it an application on your computer, or a website you visited?


Is your firewall on? Any firewall, including Windows firewall, will block the majority of ports unless you explicitly give permission. Most home internet routers are also hardware firewalls, which also block most ports, unless you explicitly open them, though you will not have that protection using public Wi-Fi. The list you provide below shows the ports and the programs associated with those particular ports. Some are indeed used by malware, most are harmless. The presence of an open port does not necessarily indicate that you have the associated program, malware or not, on your system.

Check out the website Shields Up for a comprehensive scan of your open ports and other vulnerabilities

https://www.grc.com/x/ne.dll?bh0bkyd2

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 10 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.