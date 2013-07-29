Need help with new pc!

Today's games now outstrip that setup. Can you consider a machine like this? It's nearly the ultimate today without breaking the bank. Again, before I go further, you must realize that games MUST overtax the best hardware today so that they continue to be great in a few years.
This might confuse folk outside of the business.
Here's a very good nearly the best machine for not a premium today.
http://www.pcworld.com/article/2040319/build-the-ultimate-intel-haswell-pc-for-under-1000.html
Bob
ive been working to buy a new pc, and ive come with this (for my budget):
-INTEL Core i5 4430 3.00GHz 6MB Socket 1150 BOX
-ASUS B85M-G
-ASUS GeForce GTX650 TI Boost 2GB DDR5
-WESTERN DIGITAL 500GB SATA III 64MB 7200 RPM
-2X CORSAIR Value Select 2GB DDR3 1333MHz CL9 PC10600
will this run all lattest games at high settings? im talking about (AC3, witcher 2, skyrim even the incoming gta5)