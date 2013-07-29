PC Hardware forum

Need help with new pc!

by lostc4use / July 29, 2013 11:40 AM PDT

ive been working to buy a new pc, and ive come with this (for my budget):

-INTEL Core i5 4430 3.00GHz 6MB Socket 1150 BOX

-ASUS B85M-G

-ASUS GeForce GTX650 TI Boost 2GB DDR5

-WESTERN DIGITAL 500GB SATA III 64MB 7200 RPM

-2X CORSAIR Value Select 2GB DDR3 1333MHz CL9 PC10600

will this run all lattest games at high settings? im talking about (AC3, witcher 2, skyrim even the incoming gta5)

No it won't.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 30, 2013 12:36 AM PDT
Today's games now outstrip that setup. Can you consider a machine like this? It's nearly the ultimate today without breaking the bank. Again, before I go further, you must realize that games MUST overtax the best hardware today so that they continue to be great in a few years.

This might confuse folk outside of the business.

Here's a very good nearly the best machine for not a premium today.
http://www.pcworld.com/article/2040319/build-the-ultimate-intel-haswell-pc-for-under-1000.html

Bob

Thoughts
by Bob__B / July 30, 2013 12:39 AM PDT
Don't build a gaming rig with a micro mobo.

Ram......look for 2x4GB@1600

