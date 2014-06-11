iPhones, iPods, & iPads forum

Need help with internet on iphone

by IntraStellar / June 11, 2014 7:44 AM PDT

My problem is the following: when i acces wikipedia from my iphone 4s, i automaticly get the mobile verison of the site. I dont want that, how can I get the original site to my iphone?
I'm thankfull for all help

But first, server attention span.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 11, 2014 8:47 AM PDT
http://xkcd.com/869/

OK, many browsers offer a setting to ask for the desktop site. As you did not reveal which browser I'm going to answer as if it's the stock browser. Please the next link.
Bob

"First of all, let's get this out of the way. You can't view desktop versions of websites on an iPhone with the Safari browser alone. Why? Well, Apple doesn't want you to. Their browser defaults to the mobile version and there's no way to turn this off."

http://voices.yahoo.com/how-view-desktop-version-websites-an-7084524.html tells of what to do next. YOUR CHOICE!
Some sites do prompt you in Safari
by Pepe7 / June 11, 2014 12:05 PM PDT

It often depends on which sites you are frequenting. Some give you the option to view the actual desktop site. And others hide the feature to view the desktop (or full) site rather well unfortunately.

Thank you
by IntraStellar / June 11, 2014 9:15 PM PDT

I was using the safari browser. I downloaded the "perfect browser" app and I can use it to acces the desktop sites, thank you for your help

Re: wikipedia
by Kees_B Forum moderator / June 11, 2014 7:54 AM PDT

That's by design. A website can be designed and programmed to have a 'responsive design' and adapt its output (the html pages you see) to the device that it sends it to.

Nothing you can do about it, except complaining with wikipedia and asking them to redesign their design decisions. But generally it's considered as a good, modern design, so I doubt they will listen to you.

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Responsive_web_design tells more.

Kees

By Default design
by Alycecruz / June 11, 2014 8:25 PM PDT

Hi, This is an automatic and by default design for the websites who have their Mobile Optimized Websites in place. So whenever you browse that particular site from your phone, it will automatically, by default take you to the Mobile website server of that website. The Mobile Optimised website is like an Application is custom design in such a manner that it facilitates all the important features of the original website. So I am sure you can use all it's functionalities.

