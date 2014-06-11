Need help with internet on iphone

OK, many browsers offer a setting to ask for the desktop site. As you did not reveal which browser I'm going to answer as if it's the stock browser. Please the next link.
Bob
"First of all, let's get this out of the way. You can't view desktop versions of websites on an iPhone with the Safari browser alone. Why? Well, Apple doesn't want you to. Their browser defaults to the mobile version and there's no way to turn this off."
http://voices.yahoo.com/how-view-desktop-version-websites-an-7084524.html tells of what to do next. YOUR CHOICE!