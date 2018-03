Hi, I'm new to this site so I'd like to thank anyone who gives me pointers beforehand.



I have been working on a friends computer for days and it took hours to do a clean install because there were so many corrupt files. When I finally did get XP installed again the Ethernet Controller is showing up as an unknown device in the device manager.



I went to the dell site and looked up the proper driver, downloaded it onto disk and installed it on the computer in question. Nothing changed. I uninstalled it and re-installed it more than once and even did a clean install twice more..Same thing everytime.



I have looked up this ethernet controller problem and it seems alot of people come across it. I even tried what some had suggested in forums I read and that was to wipe everything and install ALL drivers in a specific order..No change.



I installed a program called Unknown Devices and it pulled up all the drivers, including the ethernet controller but it tells me once again " Unknow Device & Vender"



I went into the BIOS to see if there was anything that was disabled and everything seems to be in check...I'm baffled and any help would be appreciated.



Computer Specs.



Dell Dimension 4550

running XP

Driver is: Broadcom NetXtreme Gigabit Ethernet version: 5.30, A00



I spoke to a couple different techs at dell and all they can tell me is that is the " proper working driver for my computer "





I can't access the internet what-so-ever to repair or reinstall the driver. Under Network connections in the control panel there is no network icon at all. it tells me the driver is not installed but the driver shows up in add/remove programs.



????



Under device manager

The drivers for this device are not installed ( Code 28 )



Under details tab

PCI\VEN_8086&DEV_1039&SUBSYS_014210&REV_81\4&3B1CAF2B&0&40F0