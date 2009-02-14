Smart Home & Appliances forum

General discussion

need help with a hardware update...

by Joselepiu / February 14, 2009 8:11 AM PST

i recently updated my old old comp, i had a 30gb hard drive partition into two drives c: and d:... c: for my programs and d: for all my files... i backed-up all my files and merged the two partitions into one with partition magic... and no problem so far...
then i installed a 320 gb hard drive... and i formatted it with disk management... re-started it and here is where the problem starts... before all this, my comp will take anywhere from 4 to 6 mins to boot from when i push the button till the yellow light stopped flashing... but now it's taking anywhere from 15 to 20 mins... when i open a folder it takes up too 45 secs and when i open a program like word or excel or powerpoint it takes up to 3 or 4 mins...
now the question is, did i missed a step, or did i do something wrong or what is it?... any help will be more than appreciated... here are the specifications of my old old comp...
note:... please do not laugh... lol...

HP Pavilion XE783 Desktop PC Model # P1372A
Intel Celeron 700 MHz processor
Maximum HP supported replacement: Intel Celeron 700 MHz
Memory 256 RAM
c: maxtor 30 gb model # 33073u4 ntfs
d: maxtor 320 gb model # 6l300r0 ntfs

if any more info is needed please let me know... thx...

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: need help with a hardware update...
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: need help with a hardware update...
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
1 total post
Back to Smart Home & Appliances forum
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.