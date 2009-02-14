need help with a hardware update...

i recently updated my old old comp, i had a 30gb hard drive partition into two drives c: and d:... c: for my programs and d: for all my files... i backed-up all my files and merged the two partitions into one with partition magic... and no problem so far...
then i installed a 320 gb hard drive... and i formatted it with disk management... re-started it and here is where the problem starts... before all this, my comp will take anywhere from 4 to 6 mins to boot from when i push the button till the yellow light stopped flashing... but now it's taking anywhere from 15 to 20 mins... when i open a folder it takes up too 45 secs and when i open a program like word or excel or powerpoint it takes up to 3 or 4 mins...
now the question is, did i missed a step, or did i do something wrong or what is it?... any help will be more than appreciated... here are the specifications of my old old comp...
note:... please do not laugh... lol...
HP Pavilion XE783 Desktop PC Model # P1372A
Intel Celeron 700 MHz processor
Maximum HP supported replacement: Intel Celeron 700 MHz
Memory 256 RAM
c: maxtor 30 gb model # 33073u4 ntfs
d: maxtor 320 gb model # 6l300r0 ntfs
if any more info is needed please let me know... thx...
