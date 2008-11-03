Need help with a decision

I'm assuming this is the correct forum for this. If not, let me know.



I'm not having a problem or anything. I just need advice about this from someone more knowledgeable about this than I am.



Today's Featured Freeware is SMARTReporter, which is a MAC only program that monitors hard drives and lets you know their status, etc.



http://www.download.com/8300-2007_4-12.html?categoryId=9918337&tag=nl.e415



Since I use Windows, this program won't work for me. So, I searched for a similar program for Windows and found a couple that seem similar, but I don't know much about these types of programs, so I'm having trouble deciding if one is better than the other or if I should try using both.



Active@ Hard Disk Monitor

http://www.download.com/Active-Hard-Disk-Monitor/3000-2086_4-10879888.html?cdlPid=10879927



Smart System Informer

http://www.download.com/Smart-System-Informer/3000-2094_4-10867820.html?cdlPid=10867821



Active@ seems more similar to the Featured Freeware and Smart System Informer (SSI) looks like it monitors other hardware as well as the hard drive. Going by the screenshot, SSI looks like it gives the same info that can be found by many other utilites. I already have CCleaner, Advanced WindowsCare Personal, Revo Uninstaller to name a few. Active@ seems more for just the hard drive, but nothing else.



So does anyone know which of the two are better? Or does it matter? I realize it's hard to tell a lot just from descriptions and screenshots, but if anyone has any experience with this type of program, that would be helpful. Or if anyone knows of a different program altogether, that would help as well.